War of words ratchets up between Kim and Trump



By Jerome CARTILLIER



Washington (AFP) Sept 22, 2017



On the fringes of the UN General Assembly in New York, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho told reporters Pyongyang might now consider detonating a hydrogen bomb outside its territory.

Trump has traded tough rhetoric with Pyongyang as it pushed an increasingly brazen weapons program in recent months, with missile launches and its sixth and largest nuclear test.

Trump branded Kim "Rocket Man" and threatened to "totally destroy North Korea" in his UN speech. Washington followed on Thursday by announcing tougher sanctions on North Korea.

Trump "insulted me and my country in front of the eyes of the world and made the most ferocious declaration of a war in history", Kim said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency. He blasted Trump's maiden speech to the UN General Assembly as "unprecedented rude nonsense".

Earlier Friday Kim blasted Trump as a "mentally deranged US dotard" who will "pay dearly" for threatening to destroy North Korea.

"Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!" Trump tweeted.

Experts have raised concerns over further punishing the already deeply isolated North, which pressed on with nuclear and missile tests in defiance of a slew of previous embargoes.

The resolution also imposes asset freezes on government agencies including the country's Propaganda and Agitation Department, which the UN said has "has full control over the media".

The United Nations measures include limits on oil shipments into the country and a ban on lucrative textile exports from the North.

North Korea was slapped with tough new restrictions this month after it conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test, following months of increasingly brazen missile launches.

Williams said the YouTube move "served to highlight the sometimes-unintended consequences of sanctions".

Academics use official footage of missile launches and visits to factories by the North's leader Kim Jong-Un to gain rare insights into the progress of the country's weapons programmes.

The Google-owned company was not immediately available for comment.

YouTube first pulled the channel in early September with a message stating that it was in violation of "community standards" and the page currently has a notice that it is subject to a "legal complaint".

"The Western world's understanding of North Korea is limited to begin with, cutting off access to these few windows into North Korean thinking and life further hampers our knowledge of the country."

YouTube "has cut off a vital supply of video used by open source researchers, which means there is now less visibility into what's happening in North Korea," said Martyn Williams in a commentary published Friday on the respected 38 North website, which focuses on North Korea analysis.

Observers have long relied on state-run news for glimpses into Pyongyang's shadowy regime and weapons programme, but one such source -- the Uriminzokkiri channel -- went dark earlier this month.

An escalating war of words between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un ratcheted up a notch on Friday as the US president dubbed North Korea's leader a "madman," a day after the reclusive regime hinted it may explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean.

Hours earlier, in a rare personal attack, Kim took aim at Trump, branding him "mentally deranged" and a "dotard", and warning he would "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy North Korea if challenged, uttered before the United Nations General Assembly.

The verbal clash came a day after Washington announced tougher sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile program, on the heels of a Trump speech in which he which he nicknamed Kim "Rocket Man" and declared him to be on a "suicide mission."

"Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!" Trump posted early Friday in the first of a barrage of unrelated tweets.

Kim had delivered a tongue-lashing of his own -- vowing to "surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire," in an address read out on state television by a star news anchor before a still image of Kim at his desk.

Trump "insulted me and my country in front of the eyes of the world and made the most ferocious declaration of a war in history", Kim said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

"I will make the man holding the prerogative of the supreme command in the US pay dearly for his speech."

- Sanctions -

Russia and China have both appealed for an end to the escalating rhetoric between Washington and Pyongyang, and Moscow's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov complained that that scrap resembled a "kindergarten fight between children."

"We have to calm down the hot heads and understand that we do need pauses, that we do need some contacts," Lavrov told a news conference after his address to the General Assembly.

On the fringes of the world meeting, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho told reporters Pyongyang might now consider detonating a hydrogen bomb outside its territory.

"I think that it could be an H-bomb test at an unprecedented level perhaps over the Pacific," he said -- while adding: "It is up to our leader so I do not know well."

Washington on Thursday authorized a tough new raft of sanctions in the latest effort to tighten the screws on Pyongyang over its banned weapons programs, following its sixth nuclear test -- the largest yet -- and the firing of two missiles over Japan in recent weeks.

Trump's executive order, which prohibits firms from operating in the United States if they deal with North Korea, came after the UN Security Council agreed its own further set of sanctions aimed at reducing Pyongyang's ability to trade with the outside world.

But analysts say the sanctions show no signs of working, and cautioned that the increasingly ill-tempered and personal exchanges between Washington and Pyongyang did not augur well.

"There are some very dangerous things that could come that move this from theater to reality. This is the time to be heading them off, not making them feel inevitable," said John Delury of Yonsei University in Seoul.

- 'Still hope for peace' -

Washington has refused to offer incentives to bring Pyongyang to the negotiating table, despite appeals to do so from China and Russia, who are both uneasy over Trump's bellicose tone.

However in a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Trump suggested the door to dialogue remained open.

"Why not?" he said, when asked whether there could be talks with Pyongyang.

China wields the most influence on North Korea, providing an economic lifeline. But it also fears the consequences if the regime collapses, such as an exodus of refugees or a US-allied, reunited Korea on its border.

"Negotiation is the only way out and deserves every effort," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the General Assembly.

The sentiments were echoed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who said "military hysteria is not just an impasse, it's disaster."

North Korean envoy Ri is expected to meet on Saturday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who will send out feelers on possible diplomatic talks.

But Chung Sung-Yoon, analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification, told AFP that the North itself may have shelved the idea of negotiations until it reaches its nuclear goal.

"People say this is all part of its brinkmanship strategy to force the US to come forward for negotiation. But the North is leaving too little room for the US to do so with the latest series of threats and provocations," he said.

'Mentally deranged US dotard' and other North Korean insults

Seoul (AFP) Sept 22, 2017 - America's President is many things to many people but "mentally deranged US dotard" is perhaps the most memorable of names to have yet been coined for the billionaire reality television star-turned world leader.

Kim Jong-Un's rhetorical flourish might seem like an outlandish tongue-lashing of the US leader, but it is rather tame compared to the florid language normally deployed by Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency, which is peppered with flamboyant, imaginative and often antiquated language.

Taking aim at perceived adversaries, KCNA has labelled former US President George W. Bush a "half-baked man", ex-South Korean leader Park Geun-Hye a "crafty prostitute", and called previous US leader Barack Obama her "pimp".

Kim's retort published on Friday was unusual for its outraged personal tone but it contained many of the familiar KCNA tropes, calling Trump "a rogue and a gangster".

But it was the "dotard" reference that had people reaching for their reference books, according to online dictionary Merriam Webster, which tweeted: "Kim Jong Un calls Trump a mentally deranged U.S. dotard. Searches for 'dotard' are high as a kite."

In the original Korean version, which is often far stronger than the official KCNA English declarations, the "dotard" quote can be more directly translated as calling Trump an "old lunatic".

Observers joke that much of KCNA's English seems to have been sourced with the help of an ancient dictionary.

Some of its pronouncements verge on the Shakespearean.

In 2013, about two years after the young North Korean leader took power, Kim had his influential uncle and mentor, Jang Song-Thaek, executed for treason.

The official KCNA report of the execution called Jang "despicable human scum... who was worse than a dog" and said he "perpetrated thrice-cursed acts of treachery in betrayal" against Kim and the ruling party.

KCNA devoted particular venom to the South's former leader Park, often focused on her gender.

In 2014, while accusing her of being a "whore" for Obama, it blasted her criticism of its weapons programme as "froth(ing) at the mouth".

Pyongyang had earlier likened her to a "peasant woman babbling to herself in the corner of her room".

So well established is the state media's reputation for bilious invective, one website nk-news.net has compiled a back catalogue of some its most exquisite exhortations and hosts a satirical random insult generator.

But the lurid prose of the North's media sometimes tiptoes towards poetry.

This week, the Minju Joson state newspaper railed against tough new penalties imposed on the country for its weapons programme.

"The U.S. sanctions on the DPRK will prove futile and it will be just like sweeping the sea with (a) broom," it said.

