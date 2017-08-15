Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















CYBER WARS
Web firm fights US government over protester data in fresh clash on data
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Aug 15, 2017


A web hosting firm is fighting a demand by US prosecutors for data on visitors to a site organizing a protest during the inauguration of President Donald Trump in a fresh clash over digital privacy rights.

The firm DreamHost said it was challenging a warrant seeking to identify the visitors of the protest site DisruptJ20, which organized a demonstration against Trump at the time of his swearing-in on January 20.

DreamHost said in a statement Monday that US Justice Department was asking for more than 1.3 million visitor IP addresses, along with email addresses and other data "in an effort to determine who simply visited the website."

DreamHost said the government's request violated the principle of free speech and other rights.

"That information could be used to identify any individuals who used this site to exercise and express political speech protected under the Constitution's First Amendment," the statement said.

"That should be enough to set alarm bells off in anyones mind."

The clash is the latest between US tech firms and law enforcement over user data, and comes one year after a showdown between Apple and the US government over efforts to access the iPhone of the assailant in the San Bernardino attacks.

Civil liberties and digital rights groups rose to defend DreamHost's stand.

Mark Rumold of the Electronic Frontier Foundation warned in a blog post of the "staggering overbreadth of the search warrant," and called the move an unconstitutional effort to prosecute Trump's political opponents.

"No plausible explanation exists for a search warrant of this breadth, other than to cast a digital dragnet as broadly as possible," Rumold said.

"But the (constitution) was designed to prohibit fishing expeditions like this."

DreamHost's legal brief said the company previously turned over data in response to a subpoena on the organizer of the website, but that the additional information sought would "endanger the First Amendment interests of the innocent third parties who viewed or communicated with the website."

CYBER WARS
China probes social media platforms for 'obscenity'
 Beijing (AFP) Aug 11, 2017
 China has launched probes into three of its largest social networking platforms over the suspected dissemination of violence and obscenity - the latest move aimed at sanitising the country's increasingly closed-off internet. The world's most popular messaging service WeChat, the Twitter-like Weibo as well as the Tieba discussion forum are being investigated, according to an announcement fro ... read more
Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CYBER WARS
Japan deploys missile defence over N. Korea threat to Guam

 US successfully tests missile intercept system

 S. Korea speeds up US missile defence over North's missile test

 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Ralph Johnson completes builders trials
CYBER WARS
General Dynamics receives submarine missile fire control contract

 N.Korean missiles based on motor from ex-Soviet plant: report

 Thailand lined up for Harpoon missile buy worth $24.9M

 Raytheon receives $66.4 million contract for SM-3 Block IIA missile
CYBER WARS
Iran drone flies close to US carrier in Gulf: Pentagon

 Drones reporting for work

 Pentagon says it has released guidelines for shooting down civilian drones

 Raytheon receives $25.9M contract for Global Hawk sensor upgrades
CYBER WARS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Joint Stars aircraft getting communications upgrade

 Army orders Falcon III HMS radios from Harris
CYBER WARS
Lockheed Martin receives contract for Squad X infantry technology program

 Trump says transgender ban a 'great favor' to military

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract

 Northrop Grumman receives $57.7M contract for IED jammers
CYBER WARS
Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services

 DOD's acquisition, technology and logistics office to get a makeover

 BAE plans defense hub in Australia; as group profits soar

 Japan's scandal-hit defence chief resigns
CYBER WARS
US rallies LatAm on Venezuela after Trump military warning

 Now Chinese army takes aim at 'King of Glory'

 Poland 'centre of gravity' for US army in Europe: commander

 North Korea: Trump fire talk singes Tillerson's wings
CYBER WARS
New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing

 Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks

 New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption

 How do you build a metal nanoparticle?



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement