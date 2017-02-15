Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
IRAQ WARS
West Mosul eating once a day and bracing for worse
 By Marisol Rifai with Jean-Marc Mojon in Baghdad
 Arbil, Iraq (AFP) Feb 15, 2017


UN 'extremely concerned' over conditions in west Mosul
Hasansham Camp , Iraq (AFP) Feb 15, 2017 - Living conditions in west Mosul, where jihadists are hunkering down among 750,000 Iraqi civilians, are deteriorating fast and a source of great concern, the UN's top aid official said Wednesday.

"We are extremely concerned about the rapid deterioration of the conditions in west Mosul," United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Iraq Lise Grande told reporters.

"Families are in big trouble, half of the shops have been closed," she said while visiting Hasansham, a displacement camp between Mosul and Arbil, the nearby capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region.

Iraqi federal forces have almost completely encircled Mosul, whose east side they retook from the Islamic State group last month.

Four months into a huge offensive to reconquer the jihadists' last major stronghold in Iraq, they are now poised to launch an assault on the city's west bank.

Slightly smaller than the east side but densely populated, the west bank is thought to shelter around three quarters of a million people who have been living in siege-like conditions for weeks.

A smaller than expected number of people fled their homes when elite Iraqi forces punched into east Mosul three months ago but Grande said the aid community was planning for larger displacement from the west.

According to the UN, nearly 200,000 people have been displaced since the October 17 start of the operation to retake Iraq's second largest city.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says that 46,000 of them have since returned to their homes.

"We expect as many as 250,000 civilians may leave western Mosul," Grande said Wednesday during her visit to Hasansham camp.

She said there were currently 20 displacement camps and emergency sites around the city and added that the UN and its partners were "rushing to construct new sites south of Mosul."

Baghdad suicide car bomb kills nine: official
Baghdad (AFP) Feb 15, 2017 - A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle in a Shiite majority neighbourhood of Baghdad Wednesday, killing at least nine people, an interior ministry official said.

Thirty others were wounded in the explosion in the Habibiya area, near the vast district of Sadr City in northern Baghdad, the official said.

A hospital official and a colonel in the Baghdad police confirmed the toll from the blast, which struck in an area where many car dealerships are found.

On Tuesday a car bomb explosion in southern Baghdad killed at least four people, according to the same sources.

The Iraqi capital was rocked by a wave of deadly suicide bombings during the first days of 2017 but relatively few explosions had been reported since.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesday's blast but nearly all suicide attacks are claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group, which is defending its last major Iraqi bastion of Mosul against a massive, four-month-old operation by the security forces.

As the noose tightens around holdout jihadists in west Mosul, so does the belt around the waists of hundreds of thousands of Iraqi civilians trapped there with dwindling supplies.

"We're trying to build up some reserves but we have very little food left at home," said Umm Sameer, a mother from the Ras al-Jadda neighbourhood of west Mosul.

After retaking eastern Mosul from the Islamic State group last month, Iraqi federal forces are now preparing to move on the part of the city that lies on the west bank of the Tigris River.

All the bridges connecting the two sides have been dropped and the jihadists holed up in the west have nowhere to run to, setting the stage for what could be Iraq's bloodiest battle yet in the fight against IS.

"We're already only eating once a day," said Umm Sameer.

"The shelves are almost bare in the shops and when you do find something it's too expensive, like a kilo of onions which now costs 15,000 dinars (around $12)," she said.

Umm Sameer said 30 eggs fetched around $50 and sugar was impossible to find, a shortage that affects all households in a country where tea is consumed in large quantities and with abundant sugar.

"People are so desperate that they are using sugar substitutes for diabetics to sweeten their tea," she said.

The jihadist gunmen who have ruled the area for almost three years are growing more paranoid by the day as air strikes by the US-led coalition continue to target their hideouts, residents said.

- IS raids -

"(IS) members are raiding people's houses more often, looking for mobiles. If you have one, you face execution," said Abu Mohammed, who lives in the Al-Shafaa neighbourhood.

He said some residents who had secretly kept a mobile phone since 2014 had recently destroyed their device.

None of the residents contacted by AFP by phone would give their full names out of fear.

Abu Mohammed said the only ones not to suffer from the food shortages were IS leaders, many of them foreigners, who still had access to some supplies from Syria.

"Local IS fighters however are more or less facing the same situation as the rest of the population," he said.

Some residents have been displaced internally by the preparations IS is making for the offensive federal forces are expected to launch against the jihadists' west bank stronghold.

Fighters have set up positions along the river front in a bid to counter any attempt by Iraqi forces to cross the Tigris on pontoon bridges.

The jihadists have also punched holes in people's homes, which enables them to move across a neighbourhood from one house to another without exposing themselves to aerial surveillance by stepping into the street.

Residents also said that the homes of those who managed to flee are being systematically seized by IS, as well as the shops whose owners happened to live on the east bank.

- Burning clothes for fuel -

That leaves some residents with the choice of abandoning their homes and belongings or staying in a place that is being used by IS fighters and risks being considered a military target.

"We are extremely concerned about the rapid deterioration of the conditions in west Mosul," United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Iraq Lise Grande told reporters Wednesday.

"Families are in big trouble, half of the shops have been closed," she said while visiting a nearby displacement camp.

Abdelkarim al-Obeidi, who heads a Mosul civil society organisation, urged the government to start air dropping food supplies.

Water and electricity are intermittent at best and some Mosul residents have told of how they are resorting to burning their own furniture to stay warm in a city where temperatures have regularly dipped below zero in recent weeks.

A man from the Tammuz 17 neighbourhood who gave his name as Abu Zeid said he was even burning old clothes because gas and kerosene were also hard to come by.

"We have suitcases filled with old clothes in the basement, we'll be spending a lot of time down there when the fighting starts," he said.


