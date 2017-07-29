West hardens tone on Iran



By Nicolas REVISE



Washington (AFP) July 29, 2017



Iran said the launch vehicle can propel a satellite weighing 550 pounds (250 kilograms) to an altitude of 500 kilometres.

"Space launch vehicles use technologies that are closely related to those of an intercontinental ballistic missile and this launch represents a threatening step by Iran," according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The US Treasury on July 29 singled out six companies owned or controlled by Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group (SHIG), which it said was central to Iran's missile programme, a day after Tehran tested a rocket for launching a satellite into orbit.

The missile programme is purely for defensive aims, the Islamic republic says.

Iran, which denies the pursuit of an atomic programme for military purposes, insists none of its missiles are "designed to carry a nuclear warhead", leaving them outside the scope of the 2015 deal.

A UN Security Council resolution endorsing the nuclear deal states: "Iran is called upon not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons".

Tehran's missile programme has long been the target of Western sanctions and controversy.

It was the country's first known missile attack beyond its own borders since the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-1988.

In June 2017, the Revolutionary Guards fired off short-range precision missiles into Syria to avenge deadly attacks in Tehran claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group.

Last May, the Guards announced the launch of a third underground missile factory.

In October 2015, state television aired unprecedented footage of an underground missile base referred to as "missile city" made up of huge tunnels.

"Hundreds of long tunnels are full of missiles ready to fly to protect your integrity, independence and freedom," said General Hossein Salami.

A senior Revolutionary Guard commander said in a speech in January 2016 that the paramilitary group has a huge number of missiles, without disclosing figures.

Tehran has launched mass production of domestically-produced missiles, the latest of which was the Sayyad-3, an anti-drone and anti-fighter missile with a range of 120 kilometres.

No reliable public information exists on the number of missiles in Iran's arsenal.

A domestically manufactured air defence system, Bavar-373, which Iranian officials say is "more advanced than the S-300", is due to be tested soon.

Iran's advanced S-300 air defence system, delivered by Russia following the nuclear deal after several years of delay, finally became operational last March.

Iran says it has also developed solid fuel-powered missiles.

Tehran's testing of that missile led to new US sanctions imposed on January 17, 2016, a day after international sanctions were lifted as the nuclear deal came into effect.

The Imad was the first missile tested after Iran's nuclear deal with world powers in July 2015.

The most powerful of its 40 different types of missiles are the Ghadr F and Sejil-2 -- both 17 metres (56 feet) in length with a 2,000-kilometre range -- and Ghadr H and Imad which can travel some 1,700 kilometres.

Its short- and medium-range missiles can fly up to 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles), bringing archfoe Israel and US military bases in the region within range.

The United States and European allies sharpened their tone on Iran on Friday, demanding that it immediately halt ballistic missile tests, a day after it tested a rocket carrying a satellite.

With relations with Iran already tense, the US Treasury imposed fresh sanctions, singling out six companies owned or controlled by Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group (SHIG), which it said was central to the Islamic republic's missile program, freezing their US assets and barring US citizens from dealing with them.

Foreign financial institutions could face punitive measures if they deal with the blacklisted firms, it added.

SHIG was already under United Nations, US and European Union sanctions.

The White House also indicated that President Donald Trump would sign into law a bill passed by both houses of Congress endorsing sanctions on Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

In a joint statement, Britain, France, Germany and the US condemned Tehran's "provocative" and "destabilizing" action, saying the test was in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

"We call on Iran not to conduct any further ballistic missile launches and related activities," they added.

Resolution 2231 was passed two years ago to endorse a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

It lifted economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear program.

The resolution called on Iran not to test ballistic missiles capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and an arms embargo remained in place.

All four Western governments have written to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about their "concerns", according to the joint statement.

It said the British, French and German governments are discussing the issues in talks with Iran.

The United States has had no diplomatic ties with the Islamic republic since 1980, and Trump has halted the direct contacts with Tehran initiated by his predecessor Barack Obama.

Iran denied all accusations against it and said it has "proven its compliance with the nuclear deal" as repeatedly confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"Iran does not recognise any limits to its scientific and technological progress and will not wait for the approval or permission of any country regarding the activities of its scientists and experts," foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said.

"Tests regarding the launch of satellite-carrier rockets are Iran's definitive right and in full compliance with our country's international commitments."

'Can't trust them'

At UN headquarters in New York, US envoy Nikki Haley expressed mistrust of Iran.

"Iran's widespread support for terrorists tells us we can't trust them. Iran's breaking its obligation on missile testing tells us we can't trust them. Yesterday's launch proves that yet again," she said.

Despite his electoral promise to tear apart what he once called "the worst deal ever," Trump has so far respected the nuclear agreement, a diplomatic success for his predecessor that advanced multilateralism and non-proliferation.

It is unclear whether his administration will continue to certify every three months that Iran is respecting the deal, or keep off economic sanctions linked to Iran's nuclear program.

European countries say the nuclear and ballistic issues should be treated separately.

Yet the joint statement noted that Iran's latest test features technology related to "ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons."

In unveiling the new US sanctions, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said they "underscore the United States' deep concerns with Iran's continued development and testing of ballistic missiles and other provocative behavior."

He warned that Washington would "continue to aggressively counter Iran's ballistic missile-related activity, whether it be a provocative space launch, its development of threatening ballistic missile systems, or likely support to Yemeni Huthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia such as occurred this past weekend."

According to the Treasury, "space launch vehicles use technologies that are closely related to those of an intercontinental ballistic missile and this launch represents a threatening step by Iran."

Iranian state television broadcast footage of the takeoff from the Imam Khomeini space center, named after the late founder of the Islamic republic, in Semnan province in the east of the country.

The report said the launch vehicle, named Simorgh after a bird in Iranian mythology, was capable of propelling a satellite weighing 550 pounds (250 kilograms) to an altitude of 300 miles (500 kilometers).

Unlike North Korea, Iran has no intermediate range or intercontinental ballistic missiles capable or reaching US territory.

But its arsenal does include medium-range missiles capable of striking Israel or US bases in the Middle East.

Western governments suspect Iran of trying to develop the technology for longer-range missiles with conventional or nuclear payloads, a charge denied by Tehran, which insists its space program has purely peaceful aims.

Tensions have mounted between Washington and Tehran since Trump took office six months ago vowing to be the best friend of Israel.

Iran to carry on missile programme, condemns US sanctions

Tehran (AFP) July 29, 2017 - Iran on Saturday condemned new sanctions passed by the US Congress against its missile programme, which President Donald Trump is set to sign into law, and vowed to continue it.

"We will continue with full power our missile programme," foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi told state broadcaster IRIB.

"We consider the action by the US as hostile, reprehensible and unacceptable, and it's ultimately an effort to weaken the nuclear deal," Ghasemi added, referring to a 2015 agreement with the United States and other world powers that lifted some sanctions on Tehran.

"The military and missile fields... are our domestic policies and others have no right to intervene or comment on them.

"We reserve the right to reciprocate and make an adequate response to the US actions," he said.

The sanctions bill, which also targets Russia and North Korea, was passed by the US Senate on Thursday, two days after being approved by the House of Representatives.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Friday that President Donald Trump will sign the bill into law.

Separately on Friday, Washington imposed new sanctions targeting Iran's missile programme a day after Tehran tested a satellite-launch rocket.

The US Treasury singled out six companies owned or controlled by Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group, which it said was central to the programme, freezing their US assets and barring US citizens from dealing with them.

Washington, EU allies demand Iran halt ballistic activity

Washington (AFP) July 28, 2017 - The United States and three of its European allies urged Iran to halt all ballistic missile activity after Tehran tested a satellite-launch rocket in what Washington denounced as a "provocative" act.

"We condemn this action," read a joint statement by Britain, France, Germany and the United States, saying Thursday's test was in violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

"Iran's program to develop ballistic missiles continues to be inconsistent with UNSCR 2231 and has a destabilizing impact in the region. We call on Iran not to conduct any further ballistic missile launches and related activities."

Tehran (AFP) July 25, 2017





The names may be unfamiliar but the services are immediately recognisable: Snapp is Iran's answer to Uber, Digikala is its Amazon, and Pintapin its Booking.com. US sanctions have protected the Islamic republic's tech sector, barring Silicon Valley from profiting from one of the world's most promising emerging markets, and giving a free run to domestic start-ups to recreate their services. ... read more

