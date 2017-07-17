Will China turn off North Korea's oil?

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Beijing (AFP) Sept 15, 2017
China feeds North Korea's energy needs through the "Sino-DPRK Friendship Oil Pipeline", but Washington wants Beijing to turn off the tap to pressure its neighbour into abandoning its nuclear programme.
After North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan on Friday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged Beijing again to use "the very powerful tool of oil supply" as leverage on its nuclear-armed ally.
But Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Friday that Beijing had already made "enormous sacrifices" and that it "does not hold the key to the Korean peninsula issue".
Washington had sought an oil embargo after North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test, but it softened its stance to secure backing from China and Russia for new sanctions that were approved by the UN Security Council on Monday.
The sanctions limit shipments of crude and refined oil products, but they fall short of an embargo.
So why is China so reluctant to completely cut off the steady flow of petroleum into North Korea's fuel tanks?
How much does China export?
No one really knows. China has not published data on its oil exports to the North since 2014. The US Energy Information Administration estimates that the country consumes only a small amount: around 15,000 barrels a day. The majority of that likely comes from China. According to UN customs data, China sent 6,000 barrels a day of oil products to North Korea in 2016.
Where does it go?
Crude flows across the Yalu River from the Chinese city of Dandong to the Sinuiju oil depot in North Korea through the 30-kilometre (18-mile) "Sino-DPRK Friendship Oil Pipeline".
The pipeline was put into operation in 1975 with a capacity of three million tonnes per year, but the China National Petroleum Corporation said in 2015 that annual capacity stood at 520,000 tonnes.
The majority of that oil, if not all of it, is used by the military and Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programme, according to Wang Peng, a Korea expert at China's Charhar Institute.
"I suppose there would be nothing left after the troops are finished. I don't think ordinary people can take a share," Wang told AFP.
Why won't China stop?
China fears that stopping the flow of energy could trigger the collapse of the North Korean government.
Although Beijing might not be happy with Kim Jong-un, it believes his government is critical to maintaining stability on the Korean Peninsula.
If his regime collapses, it would likely trigger a flood of refugees across China's border and eliminate a strategic buffer separating China from the US military in South Korea.
Not to mention the question of what would happen to the country's collection of nuclear weapons once the government collapses.
Technical reasons?
There's at least one practical reason for Beijing's hesitation: once you shut down a pipeline, it can be very hard to turn it back on.
"Some people say that the oil pipeline is so old and clogged that once they stop using it it might become more clogged and it would need to be repaired," said Joost van Deutekom, analyst at Beijing-based research firm China Policy.
"It would be damaged so extensively that it wouldn't be possible to repair anymore," he said.
Would an embargo work?
In the short term, it is not clear whether an oil embargo would have a substantial impact on the North's weapons programme, since the country likely has reserves, said Jingdong Yuan, a professor at the Center for International Security Studies at the University of Sydney.
"So North Korea can last. It will not suddenly collapse," he said.
One thing is certain, however: the move would infuriate Pyongyang.
"The North Koreans certainly will be very hostile towards China," he said.
Seoul (AFP) July 17, 2017
South Korea on Monday offered to hold rare military talks with North Korea, aiming to ease tensions after Pyongyang tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile. The offer of talks, the first since South Korea elected dovish President Moon Jae-In, came as the Red Cross in Seoul proposed a separate meeting to discuss reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War. The Sou ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement