NUKEWARS
Will China turn off North Korea's oil?
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Sept 15, 2017


China 'opposes' N. Korea missile launch, rejects blame
Beijing (AFP) Sept 15, 2017 - China condemned North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan on Friday, but said it was "irresponsible" to blame Beijing for regional tensions after Washington urged it to rein in its ally.

After the North's latest test, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on China to use the oil it supplies to North Korea as leverage to pressure the isolated nation into reconsidering its nuclear programme.

But Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing had made "enormous sacrifices at a great price" by implementing UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea.

"The core lies in a conflict between the DPRK and the US. The focal point of the contradiction is not China," Hua told a regular news briefing, using the acronym for the North's official name.

"China is not the driver behind the escalation of the tensions. China also does not hold the key to the Korean peninsula issue. The initiators of a trouble should end it," she said.

"It's irresponsible and unhelpful for the settlement of the issue to unjustly blame others and shirk responsibilities in any form."

China on Monday backed an eighth set of sanctions against North Korea at the UN Security Council after Pyongyang's latest and largest nuclear test, banning it from trading in textiles and restricting oil imports.

Washington had called for an oil embargo, but it softened its stance in order to secure the backing of China and Russia.

"China supplies North Korea with most of its oil. Russia is the largest employer of North Korean forced labour," Tillerson said.

"China and Russia must indicate their intolerance for these reckless missile launches by taking direct actions of their own."

In New York, the Security Council called an emergency meeting for later Friday after Pyongyang conducted its furthest-ever missile flight over Japan and into the Pacific.

"The Chinese side opposes the DPRK's violation of the resolution of the Security Council, and its use of ballistic missile technology for launch activities," Hua said.

"The concerned parties should exercise restraint. They should not take any further action that could aggravate the situation on the peninsula and in the region," Hua added.

Asked if Beijing would change its approach, Hua said China will "continue to comprehensively and completely implement the relevant resolutions of the Security Council".

She said UN resolutions should be implemented in a "balanced and comprehensive way".

"That means on the one hand, we should maintain the pressure to prevent the development of the nuclear and ballistic activities from the DPRK," Hua said.

"But on the other hand, all parties should take concrete, effective and reasonable actions to create favourable conditions for the early resumption of peace talks, in order to push forward a peaceful resolution of the nuclear issue.

China feeds North Korea's energy needs through the "Sino-DPRK Friendship Oil Pipeline", but Washington wants Beijing to turn off the tap to pressure its neighbour into abandoning its nuclear programme.

After North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan on Friday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged Beijing again to use "the very powerful tool of oil supply" as leverage on its nuclear-armed ally.

But Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Friday that Beijing had already made "enormous sacrifices" and that it "does not hold the key to the Korean peninsula issue".

Washington had sought an oil embargo after North Korea's sixth and most powerful nuclear test, but it softened its stance to secure backing from China and Russia for new sanctions that were approved by the UN Security Council on Monday.

The sanctions limit shipments of crude and refined oil products, but they fall short of an embargo.

So why is China so reluctant to completely cut off the steady flow of petroleum into North Korea's fuel tanks?

How much does China export?

No one really knows. China has not published data on its oil exports to the North since 2014. The US Energy Information Administration estimates that the country consumes only a small amount: around 15,000 barrels a day. The majority of that likely comes from China. According to UN customs data, China sent 6,000 barrels a day of oil products to North Korea in 2016.

Where does it go?

Crude flows across the Yalu River from the Chinese city of Dandong to the Sinuiju oil depot in North Korea through the 30-kilometre (18-mile) "Sino-DPRK Friendship Oil Pipeline".

The pipeline was put into operation in 1975 with a capacity of three million tonnes per year, but the China National Petroleum Corporation said in 2015 that annual capacity stood at 520,000 tonnes.

The majority of that oil, if not all of it, is used by the military and Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programme, according to Wang Peng, a Korea expert at China's Charhar Institute.

"I suppose there would be nothing left after the troops are finished. I don't think ordinary people can take a share," Wang told AFP.

Why won't China stop?

China fears that stopping the flow of energy could trigger the collapse of the North Korean government.

Although Beijing might not be happy with Kim Jong-un, it believes his government is critical to maintaining stability on the Korean Peninsula.

If his regime collapses, it would likely trigger a flood of refugees across China's border and eliminate a strategic buffer separating China from the US military in South Korea.

Not to mention the question of what would happen to the country's collection of nuclear weapons once the government collapses.

Technical reasons?

There's at least one practical reason for Beijing's hesitation: once you shut down a pipeline, it can be very hard to turn it back on.

"Some people say that the oil pipeline is so old and clogged that once they stop using it it might become more clogged and it would need to be repaired," said Joost van Deutekom, analyst at Beijing-based research firm China Policy.

"It would be damaged so extensively that it wouldn't be possible to repair anymore," he said.

Would an embargo work?

In the short term, it is not clear whether an oil embargo would have a substantial impact on the North's weapons programme, since the country likely has reserves, said Jingdong Yuan, a professor at the Center for International Security Studies at the University of Sydney.

"So North Korea can last. It will not suddenly collapse," he said.

One thing is certain, however: the move would infuriate Pyongyang.

"The North Koreans certainly will be very hostile towards China," he said.

NUKEWARS
S. Korea seeks rare talks with North to ease military tensions
 Seoul (AFP) July 17, 2017
 South Korea on Monday offered to hold rare military talks with North Korea, aiming to ease tensions after Pyongyang tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile. The offer of talks, the first since South Korea elected dovish President Moon Jae-In, came as the Red Cross in Seoul proposed a separate meeting to discuss reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War. The Sou ... read more
