Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















UAV NEWS
X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-4 lands at Kennedy Space Center
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (AFNS) May 07, 2017


The Air Force's X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle mission 4 lands at NASA 's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility, Fla., May 7, 2017. Managed by the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, the X-37B program is the newest and most advanced re-entry spacecraft that performs risk reduction, experimentation and concept of operations development for reusable space vehicle technologies. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle mission 4 (OTV-4), the Air Force's unmanned, reusable space plane, landed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility May 7, 2017.

"Today marks an incredibly exciting day for the 45th Space Wing as we continue to break barriers," said Brig. Gen. Wayne Monteith, the 45th SW commander. "Our team has been preparing for this event for several years, and I am extremely proud to see our hard work and dedication culminate in today's safe and successful landing of the X-37B."

The OTV-4 conducted on-orbit experiments for 718 days during its mission, extending the total number of days spent on-orbit for the OTV program to 2,085 days.

"The landing of OTV-4 marks another success for the X-37B program and the nation," said Lt. Col. Ron Fehlen, X-37B program manager. "This mission once again set an on-orbit endurance record and marks the vehicle's first landing in the state of Florida. We are incredibly pleased with the performance of the space vehicle and are excited about the data gathered to support the scientific and space communities. We are extremely proud of the dedication and hard work by the entire team."

The X-37B is the newest and most advanced re-entry spacecraft. Managed by the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, the X-37B program performs risk reduction, experimentation and concept of operations development for reusable space vehicle technologies.

"The hard work of the X-37B OTV team and the 45th Space Wing successfully demonstrated the flexibility and resolve necessary to continue the nation's advancement in space," said Randy Walden, the director of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office. "The ability to land, refurbish, and launch from the same location further enhances the OTV's ability to rapidly integrate and qualify new space technologies."

The Air Force is preparing to launch the fifth X-37B mission from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, later in 2017.

UAV NEWS
Fire Scout helicopter drone to receive software, radar upgrade
 Washington (UPI) May 4, 2017
 Northrop Grumman has been awarded a contract for $36.8 million to integrate radar systems on the MQ-8C Fire Scout drone helicopter. The pre-existing contract will include software updates, testing programs, and installation and support systems. The work will be done primarily in Rancho Bernardo, Calif, and Edinburgh, Scotland. The program is expected to be completed by May 2020. Researc ... read more
Related Links
 By Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

UAV NEWS
Russia's RS-28 Sarmat ICBM: Hypersonic Disaster for US Missile Defense Shield

 China demands halt to US missile shield in S.Korea

 Seoul rejects Trump demand it pays for missile system

 Syria to buy latest Russian anti-missile system: Assad
UAV NEWS
Tokyo subway halt for 10 minutes over NKorea scare

 Sweden orders additional anti-ship missiles from Saab

 SM-6 missile completes final round of tests

 Northrop to integrate missile countermeasure systems for Air Force, Navy
UAV NEWS
Carrier drone system undergoing testing

 U.S. Army grants contract for pneumatic drone, target launchers

 GKN Aerospace building fuel bladder system for MQ-9B drone

 Fire Scout helicopter drone to receive software, radar upgrade
UAV NEWS
Airbus to carry out a definition study for the ground segment of the Syracuse IV

 MUOS Satellite Now Supporting Troops with Ultra High Frequency Communications

 Navy's New Satellite Network to Be Fitted With Advanced Data Transfer Gear

 U.S. Marine Corps tests WiFi system at its air stations
UAV NEWS
Rheinmetall picks armaments services supplier Australian vehicle contract

 Engility to continue support for DITRA

 Cubic Global Defense to provide training support services for British army

 BAE partners with Czech firm on mortar system
UAV NEWS
Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years

 Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms
UAV NEWS
U.S. military launches Operation Northern Edge

 China's Xi hails ties with Philippines as Duterte cools on US

 Funding for Eucom essential, NATO Supreme Commander tells U.S. Senate (SPX) May 04, 2017

 Japan to offer patrol planes to Malaysia: report
UAV NEWS
Scientists set record resolution for drawing at the one-nanometer length scale

 X-ray microscope optics resolve 50-nm features while eliminating chromatic aberrations

 Self-assembled nanostructures can be selectively controlled

 Nanotubes that build themselves



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement