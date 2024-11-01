Ancient trilobite shells reveal durable chitin and long term carbon storage

Chitin is the primary organic component of modern crab shells and insect exoskeletons and is considered Earths second most abundant naturally occurring polymer after cellulose. Until recently, prevailing thought held that chitin readily broke down after an organism died, leaving little chance of survival in ancient fossils. The new work adds to growing evidence that this durable biopolymer can survive hundreds of millions of years under the right conditions.
The research was led by Elizabeth Bailey, an assistant professor of earth and planetary sciences at UT San Antonio, who brought a geochemical and planetary science perspective to the project. Bailey contributed expertise in stratigraphy, field geology and the interaction between biological materials and the long term carbon cycle. She collaborated with specialists in modern chitin analytics who applied increasingly sensitive laboratory techniques to investigate the chemistry of the trilobite remains.
Bailey and her colleagues focused on Cambrian trilobites from the Carrara Formation in western North America, a well known fossil bearing sequence that records early Paleozoic marine environments. Using advanced analytical tools, the team detected chemical signatures consistent with surviving chitin within the fossilized exoskeletons. Their results demonstrate that original organic components can be retained in these iconic fossils, rather than being entirely replaced by minerals.
The findings have broad implications beyond paleontology because they illuminate how organic carbon can be stored in common sedimentary settings. Chitin containing organisms contribute organic matter to marine sediments that may eventually lithify into carbonate rocks such as limestone. Evidence that chitin can survive deep time indicates that these rocks form part of a long term carbon sequestration system within Earths crust.
The study also links fossil preservation to modern climate discussions by highlighting the role of limestones and other biogenic rocks in regulating atmospheric carbon dioxide. Many limestones, widely used as building materials, originate from accumulated shells and skeletons that included chitin bearing organisms. If significant fractions of that chitin persist, these rocks represent a stable reservoir of organic carbon operating over hundreds of millions of years.
Bailey emphasized that thinking about carbon sequestration only in terms of forests and surface ecosystems overlooks these ancient geological stores. She noted that chitin, as Earths second most abundant natural polymer, plays a substantial role in the long term burial and retention of carbon. The new results suggest that standard models of the carbon cycle may need to account more explicitly for the durability of such polymers in the subsurface.
The project began during Baileys postdoctoral fellowship at the University of California, Santa Cruz, supported by the Heising Simons Foundations 51 Pegasi b Fellowship in Planetary Astronomy. At that time she expanded from theoretical planetary science work into laboratory based studies of planetary and geological materials. This transition positioned her to bridge paleontology, geochemistry and planetary science in the current study.
Bailey now leads the Early Earth Lab at UT San Antonio, where her group builds computer models and conducts chemical analyses of meteorites and ancient terrestrial rocks to investigate how the Solar System, including Earth, formed and evolved. Although no other UT San Antonio faculty or students were directly involved in this particular project, she expects the trilobite chitin discovery to open new avenues for student driven research on the long term survival of organic molecules in geological materials.
The team reported its findings in the journal PALAIOS in an article titled Evidence for surviving chitin in Cambrian trilobites from the Carrara Formation, Western North America. The work underscores how targeted geochemical techniques can reveal original organic compounds in fossils once thought to be purely mineral. As analytical methods continue to improve, similar approaches may uncover additional examples of ancient biopolymers preserved in the rock record.
Research Report:Evidence for surviving chitin in Cambrian trilobites from the Carrara Formation, Western North America
Related Links
University Of Texas At San Antonio
Explore The Early Earth at TerraDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners
Bitter cold complicates Ukraine's drone defence
Raytheon demonstrates recoverable Coyote system against drone swarms
Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
|
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility
US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
German intelligence says Russian military spending far higher than reported
China's top general probe to 'remove obstacles' in military: state media
India budget pledges record infrastructure and defence boost
Japan protests China comments on reviving 'militarism'
The Decline and Fall of Donald Trump
Rubio heads to Munich to heap pressure on Europeans
As Greenland storm passes, US allies focus on stepping up in NATO
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters