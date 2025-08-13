BlackSky signs rapid expansion deal for Gen-3 satellite imagery with new international client

CEO Brian O'Toole said BlackSky is increasingly trusted to help customers rapidly build advanced national space capabilities. He noted that early adopters gain "a critical real-time decision advantage" from the integrated tip-and-cue utility between Gen-3 and Gen-2 systems for daily military and intelligence missions.
BlackSky's Gen-2 constellation has informed the design and operation of Gen-3, which produces high-cadence, time-diverse 35 cm imagery. This allows automated detection and classification of a wide range of vehicles, aircraft, ships and other military-relevant objects, expanding the utility of dawn-to-dusk monitoring services.
As more Gen-3 satellites join the fleet, early access users will see unmatched reliability and image quality at industry-leading speeds for missions ranging from strategic to tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, O'Toole added.
The company's On-Demand service provides subscription-based access to global imagery and AI-powered analytics. It is designed for missions requiring rapid responsiveness, enabling immediate tasking, multi-sensor data integration and mission-ready intelligence wherever needed.
