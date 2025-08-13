BlackSky signs rapid expansion deal for Gen-3 satellite imagery with new international client



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 13, 2025



BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) has secured a two-year early access agreement for its Gen-3 satellite imagery services with a new international customer that began a Gen-2 On-Demand contract in January. The accelerated move to Gen-3 reflects strong demand for combining very high-resolution imagery with low-latency, high-cadence monitoring.

CEO Brian O'Toole said BlackSky is increasingly trusted to help customers rapidly build advanced national space capabilities. He noted that early adopters gain "a critical real-time decision advantage" from the integrated tip-and-cue utility between Gen-3 and Gen-2 systems for daily military and intelligence missions.

BlackSky's Gen-2 constellation has informed the design and operation of Gen-3, which produces high-cadence, time-diverse 35 cm imagery. This allows automated detection and classification of a wide range of vehicles, aircraft, ships and other military-relevant objects, expanding the utility of dawn-to-dusk monitoring services.

As more Gen-3 satellites join the fleet, early access users will see unmatched reliability and image quality at industry-leading speeds for missions ranging from strategic to tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, O'Toole added.

The company's On-Demand service provides subscription-based access to global imagery and AI-powered analytics. It is designed for missions requiring rapid responsiveness, enabling immediate tasking, multi-sensor data integration and mission-ready intelligence wherever needed.

