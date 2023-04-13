China blames 'negative impact' of US military drills for N. Korea tensions

South Korea's military said it had detected one "medium range or longer" ballistic missile from the Pyongyang area on Thursday morning, adding it was likely a "new type" that may have used advanced solid fuel.
Japan briefly issued the seek shelter warning to residents of the northern Hokkaido region, but later said the missile had not fallen within the country's territory and posed no threat.
In response to a question about the missile launch at a regular press briefing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin said: "The current round of tension on the peninsula has its causes. The negative impact of the US military drills and deployment of strategic weapons around the peninsula is obvious to all."
Washington and Seoul have intensified defence cooperation recently, staging joint military exercises with advanced stealth jets and high-profile US strategic assets.
North Korea views such exercises as rehearsals for invasion, and on Tuesday described them as "frantic" drills "simulating an all-out war against" Pyongyang.
The United States has said it "strongly condemns" North Korea for Thursday's missile test.
It is the latest in a string of banned weapons tests conducted by North Korea, which has already fired several of its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles this year.
Wang said Beijing called on all parties to "remain calm and restrained" and to stop "exerting pressure and confrontation".
"The US side especially should take concrete actions at an early date and respond to the reasonable concerns of the DPRK (North Korea) and create conditions for easing tension and restarting dialogue as soon as possible," he added.
Climate and environment ministers from the Group of Seven are due to meet this weekend in Sapporo, Hokkaido's regional capital, a month before the group holds its summit in Hiroshima.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Raytheon to provide Patriot air defense system to Switzerland
Aegis Combat System intercepts target during flight test
Ukraine forces complete Patriot training in US: Pentagon
PAC-3 flight test paves the way for new Patriot software release
Raytheon Technologies selected by US Navy for anti-ship strike weapon
Partnering and integration speeds delivery of a hypersonic missile
Russia says fired anti-ship missiles at mock target in Sea of Japan
Lockheed Martin Developing Long Range Maneuverable Fires Missile For US Army
Turkey unveils its first drone carrier
New algorithm keeps drones from colliding in midair
US Army selects Northrop Grumman and Shield AI team for tactical UAV prototype
Airbus achieves in-flight autonomous guidance and control of a drone from a tanker aircraft
Building a Secure Resilient Satellite Infrastructure for Europe
Raytheon and SpiderOak collaborate to secure satcoms in crowded LEO
AFRL conducts first flight experiments for communications in terahertz band
Spire Global awarded National Reconnaissance Office contract for radio frequency data
|
Boeing signs joint weapons development deal with South Korea
Xi says China must strengthen training for 'actual combat'
Kyiv orders 100 armoured vehicles from Poland: PM
Rheinmetall to open maintenance hub for Ukraine weapons
Polish PM blasts 'short-sighted' European opening to China after Macron visit
Serbia leader denies country sent weapons to Ukraine
Northrop Grumman expands space technology capabilities in Huntsville
Japan changes rules to allow aid to foreign militaries
G7 vows 'severe costs' for those helping Russia in Ukraine
Beijing says G7 'maliciously slandered China; Political manipulation' behind US arrests
Philippines ex-foreign minister who stood up to China dies at 83
Putin praises joint drills as G7 diplomats offer common front on China
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters