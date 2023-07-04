China's top diplomat urges S. Korea, Japan to know their 'roots'

Speaking at a trilateral forum in the eastern city of Qingdao on Monday, Wang Yi -- who is in charge of the ruling Communist Party's foreign policy -- said Western powers had deliberately "played up ideological differences between the countries", state media reported.
He also made a case for unity between the three countries on the basis of race, saying "Europeans and Americans can't distinguish between Chinese, Japanese and South Koreans", according to a recording shared by state-run nationalist tabloid the Global Times and reported by other Beijing media.
"No matter how yellow our hair is dyed or how sharp we change our nose, we can't become Westerners," he said.
"We should know where our roots are."
Wang's remarks come at a time of deepening Chinese anger towards its East Asian neighbours over Washington's efforts to strengthen military and intelligence ties with its two close allies.
Last month, Seoul summoned China's ambassador to South Korea after he met with a local opposition leader and bemoaned poor relations between the countries, suggesting Seoul was being influenced by "external factors".
China has also expressed "strong opposition" to Japan's plans to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Lockheed Martin targets small businesses via Next Generation Interceptor
Poland to buy US Patriot missile defense systems worth $15 bn
Race on for protection against hypersonic missiles
Ukraine says downed 13 cruise missiles overnight
Taiwan conducts missile live-firing test
Twin 14-year-old girls among 10 killed after Russian missile strike hits pizza restaurant
Lithuania buys air defence launchers for Ukraine
Northrop Grumman manufactures 2000th solid rocket motor for Trident II D5 Program
Drones steal the spotlight at Paris Air Show
Northrop Grumman dispatches another Triton UAV to the US Navy
UK probes report of universities working with Iran on drones
Three drones downed near military base in Moscow region
DoD awards Global X-Band Blanket Purchase Agreement to SES
Ensuring reliable communications between US and Partners at the tactical edge
Luxembourg Parliament Approves MGS, Enabling NATO's Access to SES's O3b mPOWER System
Final Ariane 5 Flight Will Carry German Communications Satellite Into Space
|
Northrop Grumman speeds up Polish IBCS training
Poland gets first batch of US-made Abrams tanks
US Army chooses Lockheed Martin to develop Terrestrial Layer System - Echelons Above Brigade System Prototype
Scholz urges NATO summit to focus on boosting Ukraine fighting strength
Cuba, Russia envisage technical-military cooperation
EU adds 3.5 billion euros to Ukraine weapons fund
Turkish arms makers' export ambition on display at Paris Air Show
Blinken says China promised not to send arms to Russia
China's top diplomat urges S. Korea, Japan to know their 'roots'
Xi and Putin to address Shanghai alliance, with Iran to join
Biden to travel to UK, NATO summit, Finland
Ukraine war 'corrosive' for Putin, CIA 'opportunity': spy chief
Single-molecule valve: a breakthrough in nanoscale control
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters