Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 China's top diplomat urges S. Korea, Japan to know their 'roots'
China's top diplomat urges S. Korea, Japan to know their 'roots'
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) July 4, 2023

China's top diplomat has called on South Korea and Japan to know their "roots" and reject Western influences, in racially charged comments to officials from Seoul and Tokyo.

Speaking at a trilateral forum in the eastern city of Qingdao on Monday, Wang Yi -- who is in charge of the ruling Communist Party's foreign policy -- said Western powers had deliberately "played up ideological differences between the countries", state media reported.

He also made a case for unity between the three countries on the basis of race, saying "Europeans and Americans can't distinguish between Chinese, Japanese and South Koreans", according to a recording shared by state-run nationalist tabloid the Global Times and reported by other Beijing media.

"No matter how yellow our hair is dyed or how sharp we change our nose, we can't become Westerners," he said.

"We should know where our roots are."

Wang's remarks come at a time of deepening Chinese anger towards its East Asian neighbours over Washington's efforts to strengthen military and intelligence ties with its two close allies.

Last month, Seoul summoned China's ambassador to South Korea after he met with a local opposition leader and bemoaned poor relations between the countries, suggesting Seoul was being influenced by "external factors".

China has also expressed "strong opposition" to Japan's plans to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
Xi and Putin to address Shanghai alliance, with Iran to join
 New Delhi (AFP) July 4, 2023
 Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are set to address the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation alliance on Tuesday, with Iran expected to expand the Asian grouping. Putin will be addressing his first summit since a short-lived mutiny last month after the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led a failed rebellion against the Kremlin. India is hosting the virtual summit of the eight-member SCO - headquartered in Beijing but hosted by New Delhi which holds the rotating chair - alongsid ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Lockheed Martin targets small businesses via Next Generation Interceptor

 Poland to buy US Patriot missile defense systems worth $15 bn

 Race on for protection against hypersonic missiles

 Ukraine says downed 13 cruise missiles overnight
SUPERPOWERS
Taiwan conducts missile live-firing test

 Twin 14-year-old girls among 10 killed after Russian missile strike hits pizza restaurant

 Lithuania buys air defence launchers for Ukraine

 Northrop Grumman manufactures 2000th solid rocket motor for Trident II D5 Program
SUPERPOWERS
Drones steal the spotlight at Paris Air Show

 Northrop Grumman dispatches another Triton UAV to the US Navy

 UK probes report of universities working with Iran on drones

 Three drones downed near military base in Moscow region
SUPERPOWERS
DoD awards Global X-Band Blanket Purchase Agreement to SES

 Ensuring reliable communications between US and Partners at the tactical edge

 Luxembourg Parliament Approves MGS, Enabling NATO's Access to SES's O3b mPOWER System

 Final Ariane 5 Flight Will Carry German Communications Satellite Into Space
SUPERPOWERS
Northrop Grumman speeds up Polish IBCS training

 Poland gets first batch of US-made Abrams tanks

 US Army chooses Lockheed Martin to develop Terrestrial Layer System - Echelons Above Brigade System Prototype

 Scholz urges NATO summit to focus on boosting Ukraine fighting strength
SUPERPOWERS
Cuba, Russia envisage technical-military cooperation

 EU adds 3.5 billion euros to Ukraine weapons fund

 Turkish arms makers' export ambition on display at Paris Air Show

 Blinken says China promised not to send arms to Russia
SUPERPOWERS
China's top diplomat urges S. Korea, Japan to know their 'roots'

 Xi and Putin to address Shanghai alliance, with Iran to join

 Biden to travel to UK, NATO summit, Finland

 Ukraine war 'corrosive' for Putin, CIA 'opportunity': spy chief
SUPERPOWERS
Single-molecule valve: a breakthrough in nanoscale control
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.