Colombian survivor of US 'drug submarine' strike released without charge: source

On October 18, the 34-year-old was repatriated to Colombia in critical condition after the submarine he was traveling in was bombed.
President Donald Trump claimed, without providing proof, that the vessel was loaded with fentanyl and other drugs.
Two people onboard were killed and two others -- the Colombian and an Ecuadoran national -- were detained and handed over to their countries.
The Colombian survivor was admitted to a Bogota hospital suffering from brain trauma.
Interior Minister Armando Benedetti had stated that upon his recovery, he would be "prosecuted" by the justice system as a "criminal."
However, a source from the prosecutor's office told AFP on Tuesday that he "was never detained" after being discharged from hospital on October 22.
The judicial source said authorities were still investigating whether the man had links to drug trafficking networks.
The Ecuadoran survivor was also released without charge in his country.
So-called narco submarines -- in reality, vessels that are only partly submerged in the water -- have for years been used to ferry cocaine from South America, particularly Colombia, to Central America or Mexico, usually via the Pacific Ocean.
Washington has sanctioned Colombia's left-wing President Gustavo Petro, a fierce critic of Trump's military campaign against Latin American drug traffickers, for allegedly allowing drug cartels to flourish.
Petro rejects the US allegations.
At least 67 people have been killed in US strikes on alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean and Pacific since early September.
Related Links
Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system
SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South
Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention
Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates
Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening
Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises
China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit
Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
SpaceX launches SpainSat communications satellite
|
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence
Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets
Russian military factory blast toll rises to 23
Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant
New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports
US seeks to reboot military channels with China after Trump-Xi meet
Lt. Gen. Joe McGee retires amid alleged disagreements with Pentagon
Trump orders nuclear testing resumption ahead of Xi talks
France vows support for NATO ally Romania after US troop cut
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters