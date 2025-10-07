Firefly Aerospace to Acquire SciTec in $855M Deal Expanding National Security Portfolio



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Oct 07, 2025



Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY) has announced a definitive agreement to acquire SciTec, Inc., a recognized leader in advanced national security technologies, in a transaction valued at approximately $855 million. The deal combines $300 million in cash and $555 million in Firefly shares, issued to SciTec's owners at $50 per share.

"The acquisition of SciTec enhances our ability to support a growing number of defense missions and provides us with a significant operational advantage," said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. "SciTec's mission-proven software and big data processing capabilities provide warfighters with rapid, accurate information to enable informed decisions that protect our homeland from emerging threats. These capabilities significantly enhance our ability to deliver integrated, software-defined solutions for critical national security imperatives, particularly Golden Dome. We are excited to welcome the SciTec team to the Firefly family and look forward to working together to continue to deliver leading edge solutions to advance our country's strategic advantage in space."

The acquisition strengthens Firefly's end-to-end space and defense offerings by incorporating SciTec's expertise in remote sensing, data analytics, and multi-phenomenology fusion. SciTec's proven competencies - ranging from missile warning and tracking to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), space domain awareness, and autonomous command and control - will complement Firefly's launch, lunar, and in-space services. The addition of ground and onboard data processing and AI-driven systems will expand Firefly's ability to provide rapid, low-latency operational solutions across multiple defense domains.

For the twelve months ending June 30, 2025, SciTec reported revenues of roughly $164 million, supported by key contracts with intelligence, defense, and national security agencies. Earlier this year, SciTec secured a $259 million contract from the U.S. Space Force to advance the Future Operational Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) program, enhancing the missile warning and tracking mission with cyber-secure, scalable ground processing systems.

"We believe Firefly is the best home for our business and people," said Jim Lisowski, CEO of SciTec. "In addition to the strong strategic fit, our cultures are similar. Both teams are empowered, rapid innovators who are passionate about our critical missions and willing to take on near impossible tasks to ensure we protect our country from future threats. We share a unique focus on providing differentiated, leading-edge solutions to our customers."

Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, SciTec operates five additional facilities positioned near major U.S. space and defense customers. The transaction, expected to close by the end of 2025 pending regulatory approval, will see SciTec operate as a wholly owned Firefly subsidiary led by Lisowski, reporting to Firefly CEO Jason Kim.

Goldman Sachs and Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland and Ellis LLP as legal counsel to Firefly. Baird and Cooley LLP are advising SciTec.

