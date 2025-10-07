Firefly Aerospace to Acquire SciTec in $855M Deal Expanding National Security Portfolio

"The acquisition of SciTec enhances our ability to support a growing number of defense missions and provides us with a significant operational advantage," said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. "SciTec's mission-proven software and big data processing capabilities provide warfighters with rapid, accurate information to enable informed decisions that protect our homeland from emerging threats. These capabilities significantly enhance our ability to deliver integrated, software-defined solutions for critical national security imperatives, particularly Golden Dome. We are excited to welcome the SciTec team to the Firefly family and look forward to working together to continue to deliver leading edge solutions to advance our country's strategic advantage in space."
The acquisition strengthens Firefly's end-to-end space and defense offerings by incorporating SciTec's expertise in remote sensing, data analytics, and multi-phenomenology fusion. SciTec's proven competencies - ranging from missile warning and tracking to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), space domain awareness, and autonomous command and control - will complement Firefly's launch, lunar, and in-space services. The addition of ground and onboard data processing and AI-driven systems will expand Firefly's ability to provide rapid, low-latency operational solutions across multiple defense domains.
For the twelve months ending June 30, 2025, SciTec reported revenues of roughly $164 million, supported by key contracts with intelligence, defense, and national security agencies. Earlier this year, SciTec secured a $259 million contract from the U.S. Space Force to advance the Future Operational Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) program, enhancing the missile warning and tracking mission with cyber-secure, scalable ground processing systems.
"We believe Firefly is the best home for our business and people," said Jim Lisowski, CEO of SciTec. "In addition to the strong strategic fit, our cultures are similar. Both teams are empowered, rapid innovators who are passionate about our critical missions and willing to take on near impossible tasks to ensure we protect our country from future threats. We share a unique focus on providing differentiated, leading-edge solutions to our customers."
Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, SciTec operates five additional facilities positioned near major U.S. space and defense customers. The transaction, expected to close by the end of 2025 pending regulatory approval, will see SciTec operate as a wholly owned Firefly subsidiary led by Lisowski, reporting to Firefly CEO Jason Kim.
Goldman Sachs and Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland and Ellis LLP as legal counsel to Firefly. Baird and Cooley LLP are advising SciTec.
Related Links
Firefly Aerospace
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles
Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
US approves $1.2 bn missile sale to Germany
China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system
Denmark to buy European-made air defence against Russia threat
Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes
EU leaders plot defence boost in shadow of Denmark drones
French navy responds to drone threat with jamming and a 'wall of steel'
Denmark closes airspace to civilian drones amid rise in sightings
Lithuania builds shelters as drones prowl border skies
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin
Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP
Comtech modem earns first sovereign certification for SES O3b mPOWER network
Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems
|
U.S.military ramps up tech capabilities to improve effectiveness
VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military
Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement
Ukraine says needs $120 bn for defence in 2026
Defense contractors brace for climate threats despite Trump's denials
French navy boards Russia 'shadow fleet' ship, arrests two
Indian armoured vehicle factory inaugurated in Morocco
Spain approves 'total' arms embargo against Israel
Trump's Pentagon chief outlines vision for the US military
US Marines to train in Panama as regional tensions rise
Estonia PM says Russia incursions aim to distract EU from Ukraine
Trump's ego and 'Finnish solution' for Ukraine: ex-NATO chief's memoir
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters