Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Hamas hands over 2 more bodies, says its committed to cease-fire
Hamas hands over 2 more bodies, says its committed to cease-fire
 by Lisa Hornung
 Washington DC (UPI) Oct 30, 2025

Hamas on Thursday handed over the remains of two more bodies it says are former hostages to Israel via the Red Cross, the Israeli prime minister's office said.

The bodies will be taken to Israel's National Centre of Forensic Medicine for identification.

Earlier, Hamas said it had recovered the bodies of hostages Amiram Cooper and Sahar Baruch.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered strikes on Hamas that left more than 100 people dead, including dozens of children.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday on Air Force One that "nothing's going to jeopardize" the Gaza cease-fire. He said he would "take out Hamas very easily."

An attack on the Israel Defense Forces and the return of remains from a hostage already returned in 2023 were the purported reason for the attack from Israel.

The death of IDF reservist Yona Efraim Feldbaum, 37, is the reason for the attack on Hamas, said Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz. He called it another beach of the cease-fire.

Feldbaum was killed by gunfire while his team was destroying an underground tunnel in Rafah.

Hamas denied having anything to do with the attack in Rafah. It said it was fully committed to the cease-fire but was postponing the return of remains of another hostage recovered on Tuesday because of the attack by Israel.

The IDF released a video that it said shows Hamas staging the recovery of hostage remains then passing them along to the Red Cross.

"It is unacceptable that a fake recovery was staged, when so much depends on this agreement being upheld and when so many families are still anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones," the Red Cross said in a statement.

There are still 13 dead hostages in Gaza, and 11 of them are Israeli. One is from Tanzania and the other is Thai.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Two Syrian soldiers killed by Kurdish forces: state media
 Damascus (AFP) Oct 29, 2025
 Kurdish forces in northern Syria killed two Syrian soldiers and wounded another in a missile attack on Wednesday, official state media reported, with the Kurds denying involvement and blaming landmines. Citing the Syrian defence ministry, SANA news agency reported that the two soldiers were killed and a third "seriously injured" when their position near Tishrin Dam was targeted by the Syrian Democratic Forces with a guided missile. The SDF is the military of the Kurdish administration which cont ... read more
WAR REPORT
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
WAR REPORT
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South

 Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention

 Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile

 UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
WAR REPORT
Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates

 Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
WAR REPORT
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit

 Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse

 SpaceX launches SpainSat communications satellite
WAR REPORT
Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force

 Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car

 Lockheed Martin to Develop IFPC 2nd Interceptor for U.S. Army Air and Missile Defense
WAR REPORT
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets

 Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant

 Russian military factory blast toll rises to 23

 New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports
WAR REPORT
Pentagon removing troops from Eastern Europe, focusing on other areas

 Lt. Gen. Joe McGee retires amid alleged disagreements with Pentagon

 Trump heads to South Korea with all eyes on Xi meeting

 Trump orders nuclear testing resumption ahead of Xi talks
WAR REPORT
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.