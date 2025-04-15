Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Hamas says 'lost contact' with group holding Israeli-American hostage after strike
Hamas says 'lost contact' with group holding Israeli-American hostage after strike
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Gaza City, Palestinian Territories (AFP) April 15, 2025

Hamas's armed wing said Tuesday it had "lost contact" with the group holding Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander following an air strike on their location in Gaza.

"We announce that we have lost contact with the group holding soldier Edan Alexander following a direct strike on their location. We are still trying to reach them at this moment," Abu Obeida, spokesman for the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said on his Telegram channel.

The Brigades released a video on Saturday showing Alexander alive, in which he criticised the Israeli government for failing to secure his release.

Alexander appeared to be speaking under duress in the video, making frequent hand gestures as he criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

AFP was unable to determine when the video was filmed.

Alexander was serving as a soldier in an elite infantry unit on the Gaza border when he was abducted by Palestinian militants during their October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

The soldier, who turned 21 in captivity, was born in Tel Aviv and grew up in the US state of New Jersey, returning to Israel after high school to join the army.

Out of the 251 hostages taken on October 7, 58 remain in captivity, including 34 whom the Israeli military says are dead.

Nearly a month after Israel resumed its aerial and ground assaults across Gaza, the Palestinian militant group said on Monday it had received a new ceasefire proposal from Israel.

A senior Hamas official told AFP that Israel had proposed a 45-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of 10 living hostages.

The Hamas official said that the Israeli proposal calls for the release of Alexander on the first day of the ceasefire as a "gesture of goodwill".

Hamas refuses cease-fire as Israel continues military strikes on Gaza
 Washington DC (UPI) Apr 15, 2025 - Hamas has reportedly rejected a six-week Israeli cease-fire proposal that would have required the armed group to surrender its weapons while Israel continues military assaults on Gaza.

The peace plan reportedly didn't offer a commitment for an Israeli troop pull-out or end to combat, but did ask for Hamas to release half of the hostages it currently holds in addition to a required disarmament.

It is currently believed that only 24 of the 59 hostages held in Gaza remain alive.

As this time, Israel has not allowed any humanitarian supplies into Gaza for six weeks, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said was intended to force Hamas to release hostages and extend the previous cease-fire that ended March 1. Israel resumed attacks on March 18.

The BBC reported Tuesday that Israeli warplanes struck near the gate of the Kuwaiti Field Hospital in al-Mawasi Tuesday, a tented area that holds displaced people in southern Gaza near Khan Younis in southern Gaza. A security guard was reported to have been killed, and nine were injured.

Israel Defense Forces posted to X Tuesday that it killed Muhammad al-'Ajlah, who the IDF identify as the "commander of a combat support company in the Shejaiya battalion throughout the war." The IDF allege al-'Ajlah had armed "the battalion's terrorists with weapons used to carry out terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops."

U.N. Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric confirmed Monday that it has been six weeks since any supplies have been permitted into Gaza, and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, said a surge in attacks that caused "mass civilian casualties" has been reported by U.N. partners present.

The U.N. also announced Monday in a press release that one of its warehouses in Gaza City and a community food distribution point in Khan Younis were both "hit and damaged by Israeli strikes over the weekend."

French president Emmanuel Macron posted to social media that he spoke with Netanyahu Tuesday, and that, while he reaffirmed France's "commitment to the security of Israel and its people, the top priority remains the release of all hostages and the disarmament of Hamas," he also said that a cease-fire would be the only way to secure the release of any hostages.

He also said, "Opening all crossings that allow the delivery of humanitarian aid is vital for the people of the Gaza Strip. I saw firsthand in Arish the blockade of aid on the other side of the border. It must reach civilians as quickly as possible. The plight of the people of the Gaza Strip must end."

Macron further said that the political idea of a two-state solution must be restored. Netanyahu responded with a post that said "President Macron is gravely mistaken when he continues to promote the idea of a Palestinian state in the heart of our country, whose sole ambition is the destruction of the State of Israel."

He added: "We will not jeopardize our existence because of illusions disconnected from reality, and we will not accept moral sermons for the establishment of a Palestinian state that would endanger the existence of Israel."

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Gaza hospital hit as Israel intensifies assault
 Gaza City, Palestinian Territories (AFP) April 13, 2025
 An Israeli air strike early Sunday heavily damaged one of the few functioning hospitals in Gaza, as the Israeli military said it targeted a Hamas "command and control centre" operating from within the facility. Since the outbreak of war, tens of thousands of Gazans have sought refuge in hospitals across the territory, many of which have suffered severe damage in ongoing hostilities. The strike on Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza - also known as the Baptist or Ahli Arab Hospital - caused no ca ... read more
WAR REPORT
Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen

 Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot air defence systems: Zelensky

 Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen

 NATO takes Ukraine lessons into Europe's top air defence drills
WAR REPORT
Russian missile strike on Ukraine city kills 34

 Germany sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine risks 'escalation': Kremlin

 Russian strike on city centre in Ukraine's Sumy kills 21

 US approves $1bn missile sale to Australia
WAR REPORT
Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities

 Japan jets scrambled at Chinese drones up threefold on-year

 Israel says intercepts drone claimed by Huthis

 US to deploy large surveillance drones to Japan's Okinawa
WAR REPORT
CesiumAstro joins Taiwan's initiative to build LEO satellite network

 Senator questions canceling planned military satellites in favor of SpaceX

 Skyloom completes OCT hardware deliveries for SDA York mission

 SES and SpeQtral join forces to enable secure quantum communications across continents
WAR REPORT
Germany leads allies in $24B military aid package for Ukraine

 Finland to leave anti-personnel mine treaty

 Trump nominee says to press UK on Israel arms

 Three of four US soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
WAR REPORT
Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts

 Japan, NATO pledge increased defense cooperation to counter Russia, China

 US Senate approves Trump's nominee for top military officer

 Court to rule on Danish arms sales to Israel case
WAR REPORT
Beijing slams 'manipulation and hype' over Chinese soldiers captured in Ukraine

 E. Europe watching closely as US weighs troop numbers

 Trump carves up world and international order with it

 Xi calls on China, Vietnam to 'oppose unilateral bullying' on regional tour
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.