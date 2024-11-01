Military Space News
THE STANS
 Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict
Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan, first major crossing since May conflict
 By Arif Ali with Zain Zaman Janjua in Islamabad
 Wagah Border, Pakistan, Pakistan (AFP) Nov 4, 2025

Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed jubilant Sikh pilgrims from India, in the first major crossing since deadly clashes in May closed the land border between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

More than 2,100 pilgrims were granted visas to attend a 10-day festival marking 556 years since the birth of Guru Nanak, founder of the Sikh faith, Pakistan's High Commission in New Delhi said last week.

Islamabad and New Delhi engaged in the worst fighting since 1999 in May, with more than 70 people killed.

The Wagah-Attari border -- the only active land crossing between the two countries -- was closed to general traffic following the violence.

AFP journalists saw hundreds of pilgrims streaming their way through the border with their luggage in tow.

They were received by Pakistani officials, who presented them with flowers and showered them with rose petals. Many wore garlands and chanted joyfully after crossing.

"We have nothing to do with the war," pilgrim Parvinder Kaur told AFP.

"We often watched videos of the shrines and dreamed of coming here, and now, we are finally here for the first time."

Another said the welcome was overwhelming. "It doesn't feel like we are in another country. It feels like we are among our own people," said Valeti Singh.

"We pray to God that when Pakistanis visit our side, we can reciprocate the same warmth and respect."

- 'Pleasant memories' -

Nasir Mushtaq, a senior official at Pakistan's religious affairs ministry, told AFP around 2,000 pilgrims crossed into Pakistan on Tuesday, the eve of Guru Nanak's birthday.

There was no immediate confirmation from Indian authorities.

"We are welcoming all the Sikh pilgrims arriving from India with greater respect, honour and hospitality than ever before," Mushtaq said.

"We want to leave a lasting impression of love, peace and respect with our Sikh guests so they return to India and elsewhere with pleasant memories of Pakistan."

The pilgrims will gather on Wednesday at Nankana Sahib, Guru Nanak's birthplace west of Lahore, and later visit other sacred sites in Pakistan, including Kartarpur, where the guru is buried.

Pakistan's High Commission had said last week its decision was consistent with efforts to promote "inter-religious and inter-cultural harmony and understanding".

The Kartarpur Corridor, a visa-free route that opened in 2019 allowing Indian Sikhs to visit the temple without crossing the main border, remains closed since the conflict.

Four days of clashes broke out in May after New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir, claims Pakistan denied.

Sikhism is a monotheistic religion born in the 15th century in Punjab, a region spanning parts of what is now India and Pakistan.

The frontier between the two countries was a colonial creation drawn at the violent end of British rule in 1947, which sliced the subcontinent into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan.

While most Sikhs migrated to India during partition, some of their most revered places of worship ended up in Pakistan, including the shrines in Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur.

Related Links
 News From Across The Stans

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
THE STANS
Pakistan, Afghanistan extend ceasefire, to hold another round of peace talks
 Islamabad, Pakistan (AFP) Oct 31, 2025
 Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to extend a temporary ceasefire and will hold another round of peace talks in Istanbul next week, aiming to defuse tensions after a deadly flare-up this month. The talks, set for November 6, follow the worst clashes between the South Asian neighbours since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Until Turkey and Qatar mediated a ceasefire, more than 70 people were killed and hundreds wounded in violence that erupted after explosions in Kabul on October 9, whic ... read more
THE STANS
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
THE STANS
North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South

 Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention

 Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile

 UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach
THE STANS
Drones measure wastewater treatment plants greenhouse emissions at greater levels than official estimates

 Drones, glide bombs and Patriots: weapons in Ukraine war

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening

 Drone attack hits Khartoum airport area ahead of reopening: eyewitnesses
THE STANS
Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit

 Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse

 SpaceX launches SpainSat communications satellite
THE STANS
Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force

 Artillery shell detonates over California highway, striking patrol car
THE STANS
Ex-U.S. defense contractor head pleads guilty to selling trade secrets

 Russian military factory blast toll rises to 23

 Bulgaria to build German gunpowder, shells plant

 New Japan PM to advance defence spending target: reports
THE STANS
US seeks to reboot military channels with China after Trump-Xi meet

 Lt. Gen. Joe McGee retires amid alleged disagreements with Pentagon

 Trump orders nuclear testing resumption ahead of Xi talks

 France vows support for NATO ally Romania after US troop cut
THE STANS
Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.