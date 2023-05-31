Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Japan says N. Korea 'ballistic missile launch' violates UN resolutions
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) May 31, 2023

North Korea's launch of a "ballistic missile" violates UN Security Council resolutions, Japan said Wednesday, after what Pyongyang said was a failed attempt to put a satellite in space.

"As a ballistic missile launch like this one violates relevant UN Security Council resolutions, Japan firmly protested against North Korea and strongly condemned" the launch, Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.

The reclusive state on Tuesday confirmed it planned to launch what it called a military reconnaissance satellite before June 11, having told Japan of its plans a day earlier.

Because long-range rockets and space launchers share the same technology, analysts say developing the ability to put a satellite in orbit would provide Pyongyang with cover for testing banned intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

"We cannot tolerate this kind of launch whether it is a satellite or anything else, as it violates UN resolutions," Japan's Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters.

Japan briefly activated its missile alert warning system for the southern Okinawa region on Wednesday morning.

But North Korean state media said the satellite had crashed into the sea soon after launch as an "accident occurred" during its flight.

Matsuno said the government presumed that the projectile "disappeared in the air above the Yellow Sea and that no object was put into outer space".

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said earlier Wednesday that North Korea had launched "what appears to be a ballistic missile" but that there had been no reports of damage.

North Korea informs Japan of upcoming 'satellite launch'
 Tokyo (AFP) May 29, 2023
 North Korea has informed Japan that it is preparing to launch a satellite as early as this week, Tokyo announced Monday but warned it may actually be a sanctions-defying ballistic missile test. North Korea informed Japan that it will launch a rocket between May 31 and June 11, identifying waters near the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and to the east of Luzon Island in the Philippines as warning areas, a Japanese coast guard spokesman told AFP. Such zones are usually designated for falling debri ... read more
