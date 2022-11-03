. Military Space News .
NUKEWARS
Japan warns some to shelter after North Korea missile launch
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Nov 3, 2022

White House condemns N.Korea missile launches
Washington (AFP) Nov 2, 2022 - The United States on Wednesday condemned North Korea's firing of more than 20 projectiles into waters around the country, calling one missile's trajectory across the South Korean maritime boundary particularly "reckless."

"We... condemn these missile launches and the DPRK's reckless decision to fire a missile below the de facto maritime boundary with the Republic of Korea," said White House national security spokesman John Kirby, referring to North and South Korea's official names, respectively.

Seoul's military said it was the "first time since the peninsula was divided" at the end of Korean War hostilities in 1953 that a North Korean missile had landed so close to the South's territorial waters.

Kirby said the missile launches did not pose any "immediate threat" to the United States or US personnel in the region.

However, he said, "these launches just underscore the need to make sure that we have the appropriate military readiness in and around the region."

US officials have said for months that Pyongyang is poised to undertake its first nuclear weapon test after a five-year hiatus.

Kirby said the United States continues to leave the door open to talks on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, but Pyongyang has not responded and Beijing is not helping.

"We've been nothing but clear through diplomatic channels, but also publicly that we're willing to sit down with North Korea without preconditions to discuss the denuclearization of the peninsula," Kirby told reporters.

"We do know that Beijing has influence on Pyongyang. It may not be absolute influence, but they have influence," he said.

"And we've said many times that we would welcome Beijing to use the influence that they have in Pyongyang to a positive effect when it comes to the denuclearization of the peninsula."

"But we're not seeing that sort of influence being exerted by Beijing," he said.

EU calls N. Korea missile launches 'dangerous escalation'
Brussels (AFP) Nov 2, 2022 - The EU on Wednesday condemned North Korea's firing of more than 20 missiles, calling it "aggressive" and a "dangerous escalation".

European Council President Charles Michel tweeted he was "outraged by (the) aggressive and irresponsible behaviour of Pyongyang firing missiles over a maritime border with South Korea".

He voiced EU solidarity with South Korea and other countries in the region.

A spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted that North Korea's launch of multiple missiles "marks a wanton and dangerous escalation in its repeated violation of UNSC (UN Security Council) resolutions".

The EU urged North Korea to cease "unlawful and destabilising action" and resume dialogue to ensure peace and security on the Korean peninsula, the spokeswoman, Nabila Massrali, said.

UK condemns 'reckless' N. Korea missile launch
London (AFP) Nov 2, 2022 - Britain's foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned North Korea's "reckless" launch of more than 20 missiles, one of which fell close to South Korea's waters.

"The UK condemns North Korea's launch of an unprecedented number of missiles," junior foreign minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said in a statement after Wednesday's launch.

Seoul's military said it was the first time since the peninsula was divided at the end of Korean War hostilities in 1953 that a North Korean missile had landed so close to the South's territorial waters.

Trevelyan said this "demonstrates North Korea's reckless actions".

The minister urged Pyongyang to "immediately stop all activity that violates UN Security Council Resolutions".

Japan warned residents of three regions to take shelter Thursday morning after a North Korean missile launch, with the government saying the missile flew over the country.

The prime minister's office said a missile flew over Japan at around 7:48 am, but national broadcaster NHK said subsequently that officials were analysing the possibility that the missile did not, in fact, travel over the country.

It came after another missile fired by North Korea travelled over Japan on October 4, and a day after Pyongyang launched a barrage of missiles and artillery towards South Korea.

Television broadcasters broke into programming to urge residents in the Miyagi, Niigata and Yamagata regions to take shelter or stay indoors.

"Please alert police and fire departments when finding suspicious objects and do not go near them," the prime minister's office said in a tweet.

National broadcaster NHK said Japan's government had not given an order to intercept the missile, which also prompted a brief suspension of the country's bullet train system in some areas.

The government's top spokesman is expected to speak to reporters shortly.

North Korea fires 'unidentified ballistic missile', Seoul's military says
Seoul (AFP) Nov 2, 2022 - North Korea fired at least one "unidentified ballistic missile" Thursday, Seoul's military said, with Tokyo saying it appeared to have flown over Japan, as they urged residents in some areas to take shelter.

"North Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile towards East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

The launch comes a day after Pyongyang fired more than 20 missiles, including one that landed near South Korea's territorial waters.

Local media reported that air raid sirens had gone off on South Korea's eastern island of Ulleungdo -- where residents were warned Wednesday to seek shelter after one of Pyongyang's short-range ballistic missiles crossed the de facto maritime border.

Tokyo also confirmed the Thursday launch, with the Japanese government issuing a special warning to residents of northern regions shortly before 8 am (2300 GMT), telling them to stay indoors or seek shelter.

The Yonhap News Agency reported the launch was believed to be of an intermediate or long-range missile.

Given the missile was "accompanied by evacuation warnings, strongly suggest IRBM or possible ICBM on full-distance launch," said Chad O'Carroll of Seoul-based specialist site NK News.

"Latter could be very worrying for some if it successfully goes a significant distance."

On October 4, North Korea fired a missile over Japan that also prompted evacuation warnings. Pyongyang later claimed it was a "new-type ground-to-ground intermediate-range ballistic missile".

That launch was the first time North Korea had fired a missile over Japan since 2017.

Pyongyang later claimed the launch and a blizzard of other tests around the same time were "tactical nuclear drills" that simulated showering South Korea with nuclear-tipped missiles.

- Blitz of launches -

Pyongyang's multiple missile launches Wednesday came as Seoul and Washington staged their largest-ever joint air drills, dubbed Vigilant Storm, which involved hundreds of warplanes from both sides.

Pyongyang has called the exercise "an aggressive and provocative military drill targeting the DPRK," and warned that, if it continues, Seoul and Washington will "pay the most horrible price in history."

President Yoon Suk-yeol said the North's flurry of missiles was "effectively a territorial invasion".

Pyongyang also fired an artillery barrage into a maritime "buffer zone" that experts said was part of an "aggressive and threatening" response to the joint US-South Korean air drills.

One short-range ballistic missile crossed the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border, prompting the rare warning for residents on the island of Ulleungdo to seek shelter in bunkers.

South Korea, for its part, said it fired three air-to-ground missiles into the sea towards the north of the two countries' maritime boundary.

South Korea also closed some air routes over the East Sea, advising local airlines to detour to "ensure passenger safety in the routes to the United States and Japan".

North Korea revised its laws in September, with leader Kim declaring the country to be an "irreversible" nuclear power -- effectively ending negotiations over its banned arms programs.

Washington and Seoul have repeatedly warned that Kim's recent missile launches could culminate in another nuclear test -- which would be Pyongyang's seventh.

"These are North Korea's pre-celebration events ahead of their upcoming nuclear test," Ahn Chan-il, a North Korean studies scholar, told AFP.

"They also seem like a series of practical tests for their tactical nuclear deployment."


Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


NUKEWARS
Why did North Korea fire a missile across the maritime border
 Seoul (AFP) Nov 2, 2022
 For the first time in nearly 70 years, nuclear-armed North Korea on Wednesday fired a ballistic missile across the de facto maritime border that separates it from the South. Seoul, which suspended flight routes and warned island residents in the area to hide in bunkers, called it "effectively a territorial invasion", firing three missiles of its own in response. AFP looks at what is going on: - Did the missile hit South Korea? - No, but it came close. One short-range ballistic missi ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Spain to send air defence systems to Ukraine: NATO chief

 Ukraine has received German Iris-T air defence system: minister

 UK to supply Ukraine with air defence missiles

 Western allies vow to get air defence to Ukraine 'as fast as can'
NUKEWARS
North Korea missile did not fly over Japan: defence minister

 'Never happened before': South Korean island baffled by missile alert

 US 'concerned' about possible Iran missiles for Russia

 Space Force to partner with Johns Hopkins University SAIS for service-specific IDE, SDE
NUKEWARS
Serbia strikes down drone near Kosovo: army

 US Army's Q-53 multi-mission radar demonstrates counter-UAS mission

 Spyglass short-range surveillance radar part of JCO-recommended Counter-UAS as a Service solution

 Airbus' multi-mission "cargo copter" is put to the test during a robotic military exercise
NUKEWARS
Rivada Space Networks signs MoU with SpeQtral to develop ultra-secure communications

 Elon Musk says SpaceX can't continue to fund Starlink in Ukraine

 SIMBA Chain awarded SpaceWERX Orbital Prime Contract

 Viasat to sell its Link 16 Tactical Data Links business to L3Harris Technologies
NUKEWARS
US personnel tracking American-supplied gear in Ukraine

 US to fund refurbishment of tanks, anti-air missiles for Ukraine

 As Russia retreats, abandoned gear joins ranks of Ukraine army

 Israel 'will not' supply weapons to Ukraine: defence minister
NUKEWARS
North Korea 'covertly' supplying artillery shells to Russia: W.House

 Japan PM pledges to boost military capacity

 Bern forbids Germany from sending Swiss munitions to Ukraine

 Israel's Gantz relaunches defence ties with Turkey
NUKEWARS
Germany's Scholz calls on China to use 'influence' on Russia

 G7 steadfast on Ukraine, cautious on China at German meet

 China, Vietnam pledge to 'manage' South China Sea dispute

 US, China discuss relations, war in Ukraine
NUKEWARS
New system designs nanomaterials that conduct heat in specific ways

 Physicists generate new nanoscale spin waves

 'Naturally insulating' material emits pulses of superfluorescent light at room temperature

 Making nanodiamonds out of bottle plastic








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.