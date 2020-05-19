. Military Space News .
MILTECH
Japanese military to receive new rifles for the first time since 1989
 by Christen Mccurdy
 Washington DC (UPI) May 19, 2020

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force will receive new rifles for the first time since 1989 to defend the country's southwestern islands, Japanese media reported this week. The rifles, are called Type 20 assault rifles because they were produced in Fiscal 2020, were unveiled Monday at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo. The new rifles are said to be more water-resistant and built for use in amphibious operations on the Nansei Islands, where the GDSF has recently been shifting troops, reportedly in response to increased naval actions by China in the island chain, which stretches about 745 miles om the Osumi islands in Kagoshima Prefecture to Yonagunijima island in Okinawa Prefecture. The new rifles were made by Howa Machinery Limited, which also manufactured the Type 89 rifles the GDSF received 31 years ago, as part of a competitive bidding process. The government will spend about $8.3 million to buy 3,000 of the rifles this year -- or $2,600 each. Troops are expected to receive the rifles in fiscal 2021.
Related Links
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


MILTECH
U.S. Army plans adoption of Next Generation Squad Weapon
 Washington DC (UPI) May 15, 2020
 The U.S. Army's Next Generation Squad Weapon will be tested by Army Rangers, Green Berets and special operations ground forces, an Army official said. NGSW prototypes from Sig Sauer Inc., General Dynamics and Textron Systems are in their final phase of soldier evaluation, with formal testing of weapons and ammunition scheduled for December. The final design is expected to be named in 2022, with the weapons arriving in the field a year later. "We are an enthusiastic supporter of th ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILTECH
Boeing awarded $128.5M modification to GMD missile upgrade contract

 US pulling Patriot missile batteries from Saudi

 Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Missiles and Defense Partner on Next Generation Interceptor

 US Army awards $6B contract to Lockheed Martin for PAC-3 MSE production
MILTECH
Boeing nabs $3.1B in cruise missile deals for Saudi Arabia, other partners

 Boeing scores deals to deliver more than 1,000 missiles to Saudi

 Javelin JV completes the first F-Model missile

 Raytheon nabs $19M for RAM missiles, GMLS launchers
MILTECH
Northrop Grumman supports government flight testing of the MQ-8C Fire Scout Radar

 FLIR to supply Black Hornet Nano-UAV Systems for US Army's Soldier Borne Sensor Program

 Textron nabs $20.7M contract modification for Navy drone program

 Elbit Systems Introduces a UAS-Based Long-Range Maritime Rescue Capability
MILTECH
IBCS Goes Agile

 Northrop Grumman to rapidly develop net-centric gateway

 Dominate the electromagnetic spectrum

 L3Harris Technologies awarded third LRIP order on US Army's HMS Manpack IDIQ contract
MILTECH
U.S. Army plans adoption of Next Generation Squad Weapon

 Prior COVID-19 diagnosis a disqualification for U.S. military service

 Novel research speeds up threat detection, prevention for Army missions

 21 SW enlisted keep critical USSF asset training churning during worldwide pandemic
MILTECH
Pentagon removes official in charge of executing Defense Production Act

 Northrop Grumman's long-lasting relationship with Norway

 Air Force awards $350M in contracts for road work at Alaska military bases

 ARC Group nabs $7.2B DoD contract for moving services
MILTECH
Europe at odds as US, China fight over pandemic at UN

 US tells China not to interfere with its journalists in Hong Kong

 Russian military to combat coronavirus outbreak in Siberia

 For Europe's strongmen, pandemic is opportunity and risk
MILTECH
Transporting energy through a single molecular nanowire

 To make an atom-sized machine, you need a quantum mechanic

 Magnetic nanoparticles help researchers remotely release adrenal hormones

 New DNA origami motor breaks speed record for nano machines








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.