Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Kim Jong Un calls for 'actual war' training by combat units
Kim Jong Un calls for 'actual war' training by combat units
 by Thomas Maresca
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 24, 2025

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called on the military to ramp up combat and artillery training to prepare for "coping with a war anytime and destroying the enemy in every battle without fail," state-run media reported Thursday.

Kim made the remarks while overseeing an artillery firing contest among units of the Korean People's Army on Wednesday, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

The contest called for artillery units to fire at offshore targets after simulating a night march and sudden combat deployment.

Kim "expressed great satisfaction over the contest that was conducted like an actual war," KCNA said.

The North Korean leader stressed the need to develop "artillery tactics and combat methods in an innovative way in keeping with the harsh and acute environment of the daily-changing modern battlefields."

"The courage, abilities and self-confidence with which to actively cope with any war and crisis are cultivated in the furnace of the training revolution," Kim said, according to KCNA. "The surest war deterrent is the most thoroughgoing outlook on the arch enemy."

He was joined at the contest by senior officials, including Defense Minister No Kwang Chol and Vice Chairman Pak Jong Chon of the ruling party's Central Military Commission.

Kim oversaw a similar firing contest in May.

The North's emphasis on real-world combat training comes as Pyongyang sends weapons and thousands of troops to Russia to aid Moscow in its war against Ukraine.

North Korea has deployed some 14,000 troops to help recapture lost territory in Kursk Province from Ukrainian forces, according to a recent report by an 11-country sanctions monitoring team.

Russian media reported last month that the North is sending an additional 6,000 military workers and combat engineers to help rebuild the Kursk region.

Moscow and Pyongyang have grown closer since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in June of last year, which includes a defense clause that calls for mutual military assistance in the event either country is attacked.

Kim reaffirmed North Korea's support for Moscow's war against Ukraine during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last week.

Kim told Lavrov that the North is "ready to unconditionally support and encourage all the measures taken by the Russian leadership as regards the tackling of the root cause of the Ukrainian crisis," KCNA reported.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
North Korea plans to build another 5,000-ton destroyer
 Seoul (AFP) July 22, 2025
 North Korea vowed to build an additional 5,000-ton destroyer for its navy, state media reported Tuesday, after the nuclear-armed country launched two similar vessels this year. Leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to ramp up his country's naval capacities, and presided over the April launch of the country's first 5,000-ton destroyer-class naval ship, the Choe Hyon. South Korea's military has said the ship could have been developed with Russian help, possibly in exchange for deploying thousands of troops ... read more
NUKEWARS
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Space Force general to oversee U.S. 'Golden Dome' missile shield
NUKEWARS
Romania to buy Israeli air defence systems for over 2 bn euros

 Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children

 Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine

 Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump
NUKEWARS
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports

 Iraq says drones that struck military radars are foreign-made

 Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning

 Russia fires 136 drones at Ukraine ahead of Trump-NATO head meeting
NUKEWARS
Israel launches communications satellite from Florida

 France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors

 SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite

 Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement
NUKEWARS
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
NUKEWARS
Europe needs to boost military capabilities: EU defense chief

 Arms maker Saab sees sales rise, growth potential

 US approves $322 mn in arms sales to Ukraine; German government moves to speed up military procurement

 What's in the EU's two-trillion-euro budget bazooka?
NUKEWARS
Kremlin cautions 'lots of work' ahead before Ukraine peace deal

 China says raised 'solemn representations' with EU over Russia sanctions

 China, India should work towards 'win-win' cooperation: Chinese FM

 Trump set to visit Scotland for trade talks, and some golf
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.