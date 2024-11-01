Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 Leonardo DRS space radio completes first secure on orbit data transport test
illustration only

Leonardo DRS space radio completes first secure on orbit data transport test

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 17, 2025

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) has completed the first on-orbit test of its multi-channel software-defined radio (SDR) with integrated advanced cryptography, demonstrating secure satellite data transport for U.S. military users at the tactical edge.

The eXtended Crypto Module3-Space (XCM3-Space) adapts the company's next-generation crypto and multi-channel SDR architecture for use in space, targeting cyber and electronic warfare threats to military satellite links.

Drawing on its experience in multi-domain secure tactical communications, Leonardo DRS built XCM3-Space to support high-performance secure satellite communications across multiple frequencies and networks at the same time.

The Department of War has urged its industrial base to invest and move quickly, and Leonardo DRS increased internal research and development spending to bring this space-qualified SDR from design through build, test and launch in less than twelve months.

The company positions space-based data transport in low Earth orbit as dependent on edge computing and processing, with XCM3-Space intended to support space-based detection and interception of ballistic and hypersonic missile threats that require onboard encryption and decryption of data.

"Secure, flexible satellite data transport is the backbone of modern military operations," said Larry Ezell, senior vice president and general manager of Leonardo DRS Airborne and Intelligence Systems. "Our investments in next-generation low Earth orbit SDR provides a decisive leap forward, overcoming the limitations of legacy systems that are rigid and difficult to update once deployed. With crypto-enabled, fully reprogrammable architecture, this SDR is designed to support current and future secure transport needs for the U.S. Space Force, Space Development Agency, the Missile Defense Agency's Golden Dome priorities, and other critical all-domain missions."

Launched in late November on a Proteus Mercury satellite, the XCM3-Space payload operated in low Earth orbit and met all primary test objectives for secure data transport and space-based operation.

Leonardo DRS plans to launch a second XCM3-Space system in 2026 to extend demonstrations of edge processing and additional waveform capabilities in orbit.

The company states that its work on XCM3-Space is part of a broader effort to bring commercial technologies and open-architecture approaches to tactical-edge space systems, including AI-enabled and open-architecture edge computing intended for future space missions.

Related Links
 Leonardo DRS Inc.
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
Momentus joins US Space Force SHIELD contract vehicle
 San Jose, CA (SPX) Dec 11, 2025
 Momentus Inc. has been selected to participate in the U.S. Missile Defense Agency's Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract vehicle, positioning the company to compete for rapid task orders under the program. The SHIELD effort, a component of the Pentagon's Golden Dome missile defense initiative, is intended to build a layered defensive architecture against advanced ballistic and cruise missile threats with a potential 10-year co ... read more
SPACEWAR
Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service

 What is Taiwan's T-Dome?

 Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California
SPACEWAR
Denmark starts work on rocket fuel facility for Ukraine

 Sweden beefs up air defence in rearmament push

 China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan

 Russian missile attack kills teenager in eastern Ukraine
SPACEWAR
Drone strikes on Sudan kindergarten, hospital kill dozens: local official

 Drone defense system AiON advances from testing to deployment

 Turkey says out-of-control drone shot down coming from Black Sea

 Lockheed Martin trial shows AI system rerouting UAV mission during fuel contingency
SPACEWAR
Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package

 SpainSat NG programme completed as second secure communications satellite launches

 New Laboratory Showcases Advanced Satcom Capabilities for Australian Defence Force

 European Response to Escalating Space Security Crisis
SPACEWAR
German defence giants battle over military spending ramp-up

 NATO looking to be 'proactive' against Russian 'hybrid threats'; NATO to buy big from US to arm Ukraine

 Five European NATO powers vow to tackle 'hybrid threats'

 Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together
SPACEWAR
Small firms join charge to boost Europe's weapon supplies

 US to sell bombs to Canada in $2.7-bn deal

 Putin visits India for defence, trade talks

 NATO allies vow major new purchases of US arms for Ukraine
SPACEWAR
After fine against X, Musk says EU 'should be abolished'

 Vatican backs replacement for China underground bishop

 UK defence chief says 'whole nation' must meet global threats

 German FM urges China to press Russia over Ukraine war
SPACEWAR
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.