Military Space News
GPS NEWS
 Lockheed Martin Reaches Core Mate Milestone on First GPS IIIF Satellite Slated for Launch
illustration only

Lockheed Martin Reaches Core Mate Milestone on First GPS IIIF Satellite Slated for Launch

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles, CA (SPX) May 04, 2026
 Lockheed Martin has completed the core mate production phase for GPS IIIF Space Vehicle 11 (SV11), the manufacturing milestone that formally marks a satellite's structural birth. SV11 is the first GPS IIIF spacecraft scheduled to launch and the third in the block to reach that stage, following SV13 and SV14, which completed core mate last year.

Core mate joins the primary structural and electronic assemblies of the satellite into an integrated unit, after which integration of payloads and subsystems proceeds toward launch readiness. All GPS IIIF vehicles are built at Lockheed Martin's facility in Denver, Colorado.

The GPS IIIF block introduces Regional Military Protection, which the company says improves anti-jamming capability by more than sixty times compared with earlier generations, strengthening the constellation's resilience against electronic warfare threats. SV11 is also M-Code-enabled, providing an encrypted, anti-spoofing positioning, navigation and timing signal for military users worldwide.

SV11 additionally carries a new search and rescue payload designed to help first responders locate emergencies in remote areas.

Beginning with SV13, all GPS IIIF satellites will be built on Lockheed Martin's evolved LM2100 Combat Bus, which adds cyber-hardening and improvements to spacecraft power, propulsion, and electronics. The bus provides additional size, weight and power margins intended to allow integration of future payloads without major structural redesign.

Production at the Denver facility is being accelerated through the use of augmented reality tools and digital twin modeling. Lockheed Martin is currently under contract through GPS IIIF SV22. The company recently completed all launches in the preceding GPS III block.

Christina Mancinelli, vice president of Global Communications and Navigation at Lockheed Martin, said core mate of SV11 demonstrates "production momentum" and that three satellites past that threshold represents "pivotal steps toward accelerating production" to deliver next-generation resiliency capabilities at the pace required by warfighters.

Related Links
 Lockheed Martin
 GPS Applications, Technology and Suppliers

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
GPS NEWS
Halter Smart Cattle Collars Go Direct-To-Satellite Expanding Virtual Fencing To Remote Ranches
 Boulder CO, US (SPX) Apr 29, 2026
 Halter has become the first virtual fencing provider to deliver direct-to-satellite connectivity through its smart cattle collars, eliminating the need for cell towers or on-ranch radio infrastructure and opening the technology to large, remote operations across millions of acres previously beyond the reach of connected cattle management systems. The Boulder, Colorado-based company uses Starlink to enable its solar-powered, GPS-enabled collars to communicate directly with satellites, bypassing gro ... read more
GPS NEWS
NATO intercepts second Iran missile in Turkish airspace

 Japan to deploy counter-strike missiles closer to China

 Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases
GPS NEWS
Turkey says missile launched from Iran destroyed by NATO

 Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway
GPS NEWS
EDA taps Airbus to broaden Capa-X drone mission roles

 Zelensky says 11 countries asking Ukraine for drone help against Iran

 Drone strikes on Sudan markets kill 33: medical source

 EU's Kallas warns anti-drone stock 'limited' as Mideast, Ukraine wars rage
GPS NEWS
CACI Wins 231 Million Dollar Task Order for Tactical Satellite Communications to US Special Operations Command

 MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
GPS NEWS
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
GPS NEWS
Anthropic takes Trump administration to court over Pentagon row

 Global arms exports soar on European demand: study

 China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan

 BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
GPS NEWS
China says opposes any targeting of new Iran leader

 Four years after banning Russia, FIFA and IOC passive in the face of war

 Elevation of Mojtaba Khamenei suggests ultraconservatives steering Iran

 Mojtaba Khamenei: son and successor to Iran's supreme leader
GPS NEWS
LMU Munich Solves Two Key Barriers Blocking Perovskite Quantum Dots From Real-World Use

 Ultrafast thermal detector pushes gigahertz performance frontier

 Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.