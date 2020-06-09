|.
|.
|
Lockheed nabs $70.2M for Aegis development for Navy, foreign partners
by Christen Mccurdy
Washington DC (UPI) Jun 09, 2020
Lockheed Martin was awarded a $70.2 million contract to support Aegis development for the Navy, as well as the governments of Japan, South Korea and Norway, the Pentagon announced Tuesday.
The contract funds Aegis weapon system upgrades to the U.S.S. Ticonderoga and U.S.S. Arleigh Burke, as well as Aegis ballistic missile defense and foreign military sales requirements.
It also supports continued technical engineering, configuration management, associated equipment/supplies, quality assurance, information assurance and other operations and maintenance efforts required for the Aegis development and test sites.
The Aegis combat system is capable of simultaneous operations against multi-mission threats: anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare.
It was first installed on the USS Ticonderoga, which was commissioned in 1983, and is still used on Ticonderoga and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
Work on the contract will be performed in Moorestown, N.J., with an expected completion date of June 2021.
|
