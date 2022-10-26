. Military Space News .
N. Korea nuclear test would meet 'unprecedented' response
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Oct 26, 2022

Biden warns Russia any nuclear attack would be 'incredibly serious mistake'
Washington (AFP) Oct 25, 2022 - US President Joe Biden warned Russia on Tuesday against using a nuclear weapon in the war with Ukraine, saying such an escalation would be a grave error.

Asked by reporters whether he thinks Russia is preparing a "dirty bomb" attack that it would then blame on Ukraine, Biden said: "Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake were it to use a tactical nuclear weapon."

Russia has repeatedly warned that Ukraine could use a so-called dirty bomb on its own territory.

This is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials which get disseminated in an explosion.

The US and its allies suspect Russia might itself use a dirty bomb in a "false flag" attack, possibly to justify use of conventional nuclear weapons by Moscow as it finds itself on the back foot in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Biden said, "I'm not guaranteeing that it's a false flag operation yet. We don't know."

The Pentagon said Tuesday that Russia would face repercussions for using such a device.

"If Russia were to employ nuclear weapons or a dirty bomb, there would be consequences," spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder told journalists, without providing specifics.

The United States, Japan and South Korea warned Wednesday that a North Korean nuclear test would warrant an "unprecedentedly strong response", vowing unity after a blitz of missile launches from the hermit state.

Following talks in Tokyo, the three nations' deputy foreign ministers said they would ramp up their deterrence in the region.

"We agreed to further strengthen cooperation ... so that North Korea can immediately stop its illegal activities and return to denuclearisation talks," said South Korea's Cho Hyun-dong.

"The three countries agreed on the need for an unprecedentedly strong response if North Korea proceeds with its seventh nuclear test," he told reporters.

Seoul and Washington have repeatedly warned that Pyongyang could be close to testing an atomic bomb for the first time since 2017, after a flurry of ballistic missile launches.

One missile flew over Japan last month, and North Korea has separately claimed to have carried out tactical nuclear drills.

"All of this behaviour is reckless and deeply destabilising," said US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, urging North Korea to "refrain from further provocations".

Last month, the North's leader Kim Jong Un declared the country an "irreversible" nuclear power, effectively ending negotiations over his banned arms programmes.

Kim met three times with Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, reducing tensions but resulting in no lasting agreement, and the country has shown little interest in taking up US President Joe Biden's offer of working-level talks.

Japan's Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori said North Korea's "intensifying nuclear and missile activities... are a clear and serious challenge to the international community".

"We agreed to ramp up the deterrence in our region with a view towards the denuclearisation of North Korea," he said.

The trio said they had also discussed a wide range of issues including the war in Ukraine, China and Taiwan.

But Mori and Cho said there had been no discussion of bilateral relations between Japan and South Korea, which have long been strained.

Russia tells China, India Ukraine planning 'dirty bomb' attack
Moscow (AFP) Oct 26, 2022 - Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday reiterated claims that Ukraine is preparing a provocation using a "dirty bomb" in a video call with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe, according to Moscow's defence ministry.

"The situation in Ukraine was discussed. Army General Sergei Shoigu conveyed to his Chinese counterpart concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb'," the ministry said in a statement.

In a separate statement earlier on Wednesday, it said Shoigu also voiced the same "concerns" in a phone call with India's Defence Minster Rajnath Singh.

At its most basic, a dirty bomb is a conventional bomb laced with radioactive, biological or chemical materials which are disseminated in an explosion.

Shoigu accused Ukraine of planning to use a "dirty bomb" in calls with several NATO counterparts on Sunday, claims dismissed as "dangerous" lies by Kyiv.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that Russia has information showing the "existing threat" of Ukraine using a "dirty bomb" and that Ukraine is "preparing for such a terrorist act of sabotage".

"We will vigorously continue bringing our point of view to the world community to encourage them to take active steps to prevent such irresponsible behaviour," Peskov added.


