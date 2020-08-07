Navy, Air Force hold joint exercises with aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan



by Ed Adamczyk



Washington DC (UPI) Aug 07, 2020



Led by the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, the Air Force and Navy held joint training exercises this week near Japan, the 7th Fleet announced.

The exercise involved the carrier and its strike group, currently the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, as well as the Navy Electronic Attack Squadron 131, which transitioned from Whidbey Island,Wash., in June, and the Air Force 35th Fighter Wing.

Both are currently stationed at Misawa Air Base, Japan.

Integrated training included air-to-air operations,combat search and rescue drills, and air defense exercises, a 7th Fleet statement on Thursday said.

The Navy regularly conducts exercises with other U.S. military branches in the Indo-Pacific area of operations.

"Our ability to integrate our Air Force brothers and sisters in the air anywhere in the Indo-Pacific theater is unmatched," Capt. Michael Rovenolt, commander, Carrier Air Wing 5, said in a statement. "Our integration provides enhanced capabilities and readiness in support of our enduring commitments to our allies and partners."

The strike group includes embarked squadrons of Carrier Air Wing 5, which flies F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Hawkeye and C-2A Greyhound planes.

Included were integration exercises, which featured the Super Hornet and Growler working with land-based Navy Growlers and Air Force F-16s, officials said.



