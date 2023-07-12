Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile after warnings to U.S.
North Korea launches intercontinental ballistic missile after warnings to U.S.
 by Thomas Maresca
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 12, 2023

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea between Korea and Japan on Wednesday, Seoul and Tokyo said, days after threatening the United States over alleged reconnaissance flights.

The missile was launched from the Pyongyang area at 10 a.m. and traveled at a lofted angle for roughly 621 miles, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a message to reporters.

"We strongly condemn North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch as a serious provocation that harms peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula as well as the international community, and is in clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions," the JCS said.

Japan's Defense Ministry said the missile reached a maximum altitude of over 3,700 miles and flew for around 74 minutes before splashing down in waters 155 miles west of Okushiri Island, outside the country's exclusive economic zone.

The flight time of 74 minutes would be the longest ever recorded for a North Korean missile.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Tokyo's top spokesman, called the launch "totally unacceptable" and said that Japan launched a protest against North Korea through its embassy in Beijing.

Matsuno added that Japan will work closely with the United States and South Korea to monitor the North's missile and nuclear activities.

The launch took place after two days of warnings from Pyongyang over alleged U.S. spy plane flights above the waters of its exclusive economic zone.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, claimed that the North's warplanes chased off a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft on Monday and said a "shocking incident would occur" if the flights continued.

The missile test also came before a planned meeting Wednesday between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Lithuania, where both are attending the North American Treaty Organization summit as guests.

Seoul and Tokyo have improved relations and stepped up trilateral defense cooperation with Washington amid the growing nuclear threat posed by North Korea.

Yoon convened an emergency meeting of the National Security Council from Vilnius, his office said.

"North Korea's provocation was made during the NATO summit to discuss global security cooperation, and we will call for strong solidarity from the international community," Yoon said.

Pyongyang last fired an ICBM in April, when it tested the Hwasong-18, a new solid-fuel missile that is potentially more maneuverable and quicker to launch than liquid-fuel models.

The secretive regime also recently attempted to deploy its first military reconnaissance satellite, citing a need to respond to the "undisguised military threat" of U.S. and South Korean forces.

The rocket carrying the satellite crashed into the Yellow Sea shortly after launch on May 31 due to a second-stage engine failure.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
North Korea fires long-range ballistic missile
 Seoul (AFP) July 12, 2023
 North Korea has fired a long-range ballistic missile, the South Korean military said Wednesday, days after Pyongyang threatened to down US spy planes that violated its airspace. Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points ever, with diplomacy stalled and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calling for increased weapons development, including tactical nukes. In response, Seoul and Washington have ramped up security cooperation, vowing that Pyongyang would face a nuclear respons ... read more
NUKEWARS
Lockheed Martin achieves milestone in PAC-3 MSE Integration with Aegis Weapon System

 Swiss want in on Germany's Sky Shield plan

 Lockheed Martin targets small businesses via Next Generation Interceptor

 Poland to buy US Patriot missile defense systems worth $15 bn
NUKEWARS
First French long-range missiles already in Ukraine

 France to send Ukraine SCALP long-range missiles: Macron

 France's SCALP missiles: long-range weapon for Ukraine's armoury

 4 killed, 37 injured in Russian missile strike on Lviv in Ukraine's far west
NUKEWARS
U.S. kills ISIS leader in Syria with drones that had been harassed by Russia

 Pentagon calls on Russia to stop 'reckless behavior' in Syria

 CENTCOM: Russian jets harassed U.S. drones in Syria

 Drones steal the spotlight at Paris Air Show
NUKEWARS
ATLAS Space launches Freedom Space for Government Missions

 SYRACUSE 4B Satellite Launched: Boost for French Military Communications

 DoD awards Global X-Band Blanket Purchase Agreement to SES

 Ensuring reliable communications between US and Partners at the tactical edge
NUKEWARS
RTX secures $117M contract with US Army for Advanced Targeting Sensor Systems

 Fury among aid groups as US approves cluster bombs for Ukraine

 MARSS Unveils NiDAR X-JOC: A Transportable, AI-Enabled Command and Control Centre

 Lithuania says NATO summit will offer Ukraine 'a lot'
NUKEWARS
Germany pledges 700 mn euros in new arms aid to Ukraine

 Biden thanks Erdogan for Sweden decision, backs F-16s sale

 Cuba, Russia envisage technical-military cooperation

 EU adds 3.5 billion euros to Ukraine weapons fund
NUKEWARS
Existential threat or bogeyman?: Russia's view on NATO

 Michel, Erdogan agree to 're-energise' EU-Turkey ties

 Xi says Russia and China should 'lead global governance reform'

 Biden's Joint Chiefs pick warns Tuberville that military 'will lose talent' over promotion blockade
NUKEWARS
Single-molecule valve: a breakthrough in nanoscale control
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.