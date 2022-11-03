|.
|.
|
North Korea missile did not fly over Japan: defence minister
by AFP Staff Writers
Tokyo (AFP) Nov 3, 2022
A North Korean missile did not fly over Japan on Thursday, despite authorities issuing warnings to residents in several areas, the country's defence minister said.
Early on Thursday, the country's J-Alert system was activated and residents in the northern Miyagi, Niigata and Yamagata regions were sent warnings to take shelter or stay indoors, with television stations breaking into regular programming to share the news.
The prime minister's office initially said a missile flew over Japan at around 7:48 am (2248 GMT Wednesday), but the country's defence minister subsequently said the alert had been issued in error.
"The missile was detected as having the potential to fly over the Japanese archipelago, so the J-Alert was issued," Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters.
"After checking this information, we confirmed that the missile did not cross the Japanese archipelago, but disappeared over the Sea of Japan."
"We're analysing the reason" it disappeared, he added.
It came after another missile fired by North Korea travelled over Japan on October 4, and a day after Pyongyang launched a barrage of missiles and artillery towards South Korea.
National broadcaster NHK said Japan's government had not given an order to intercept the missile, which also prompted a brief suspension of the country's bullet train system in some areas.
"The continuous barrage of missiles day after day is an outrage and cannot be tolerated," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.
US 'concerned' about possible Iran missiles for Russia
Washington (AFP) Nov 1, 2022
The White House said Tuesday Iran was willingly taking part in killing Ukrainians by providing drones to Russia for the war, and voiced concern it would also ship missiles to Moscow. By arming the Russians, the Iranian regime "is involved in killing innocent Ukrainians," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said. "At its core, this is a regime in Tehran that is openly and willingly making themselves an accomplice to the murder of innocent Ukrainian people on Ukrainian soil." Ki ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.