. Military Space News .
MISSILE NEWS
North Korea missile did not fly over Japan: defence minister
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Nov 3, 2022

A North Korean missile did not fly over Japan on Thursday, despite authorities issuing warnings to residents in several areas, the country's defence minister said.

Early on Thursday, the country's J-Alert system was activated and residents in the northern Miyagi, Niigata and Yamagata regions were sent warnings to take shelter or stay indoors, with television stations breaking into regular programming to share the news.

The prime minister's office initially said a missile flew over Japan at around 7:48 am (2248 GMT Wednesday), but the country's defence minister subsequently said the alert had been issued in error.

"The missile was detected as having the potential to fly over the Japanese archipelago, so the J-Alert was issued," Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters.

"After checking this information, we confirmed that the missile did not cross the Japanese archipelago, but disappeared over the Sea of Japan."

"We're analysing the reason" it disappeared, he added.

It came after another missile fired by North Korea travelled over Japan on October 4, and a day after Pyongyang launched a barrage of missiles and artillery towards South Korea.

National broadcaster NHK said Japan's government had not given an order to intercept the missile, which also prompted a brief suspension of the country's bullet train system in some areas.

"The continuous barrage of missiles day after day is an outrage and cannot be tolerated," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.


Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


MISSILE NEWS
US 'concerned' about possible Iran missiles for Russia
 Washington (AFP) Nov 1, 2022
 The White House said Tuesday Iran was willingly taking part in killing Ukrainians by providing drones to Russia for the war, and voiced concern it would also ship missiles to Moscow. By arming the Russians, the Iranian regime "is involved in killing innocent Ukrainians," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said. "At its core, this is a regime in Tehran that is openly and willingly making themselves an accomplice to the murder of innocent Ukrainian people on Ukrainian soil." Ki ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
Spain to send air defence systems to Ukraine: NATO chief

 Ukraine has received German Iris-T air defence system: minister

 UK to supply Ukraine with air defence missiles

 Western allies vow to get air defence to Ukraine 'as fast as can'
MISSILE NEWS
North Korea missile did not fly over Japan: defence minister

 'Never happened before': South Korean island baffled by missile alert

 US 'concerned' about possible Iran missiles for Russia

 Space Force to partner with Johns Hopkins University SAIS for service-specific IDE, SDE
MISSILE NEWS
Serbia strikes down drone near Kosovo: army

 US Army's Q-53 multi-mission radar demonstrates counter-UAS mission

 Spyglass short-range surveillance radar part of JCO-recommended Counter-UAS as a Service solution

 Airbus' multi-mission "cargo copter" is put to the test during a robotic military exercise
MISSILE NEWS
Rivada Space Networks signs MoU with SpeQtral to develop ultra-secure communications

 Elon Musk says SpaceX can't continue to fund Starlink in Ukraine

 SIMBA Chain awarded SpaceWERX Orbital Prime Contract

 Viasat to sell its Link 16 Tactical Data Links business to L3Harris Technologies
MISSILE NEWS
US personnel tracking American-supplied gear in Ukraine

 US to fund refurbishment of tanks, anti-air missiles for Ukraine

 As Russia retreats, abandoned gear joins ranks of Ukraine army

 Israel 'will not' supply weapons to Ukraine: defence minister
MISSILE NEWS
North Korea 'covertly' supplying artillery shells to Russia: W.House

 Japan PM pledges to boost military capacity

 Bern forbids Germany from sending Swiss munitions to Ukraine

 Israel's Gantz relaunches defence ties with Turkey
MISSILE NEWS
Germany's Scholz calls on China to use 'influence' on Russia

 G7 steadfast on Ukraine, cautious on China at German meet

 China, Vietnam pledge to 'manage' South China Sea dispute

 US, China discuss relations, war in Ukraine
MISSILE NEWS
New system designs nanomaterials that conduct heat in specific ways

 Physicists generate new nanoscale spin waves

 'Naturally insulating' material emits pulses of superfluorescent light at room temperature

 Making nanodiamonds out of bottle plastic








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.