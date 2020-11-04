|.
|.
|
Northrop Grumman to build Coyote supersonic target missiles for Navy, Japan
by Ed Adamczyk
Washington DC (UPI) Nov 4, 2020
A $57 million contract with Northrop Grumman to build supersonic target missiles for the U.S. Navy and Japan has been announced by the U.S. Defense Department.
The deal calls for manufacture and delivery of 19 GQM-163A Coyote sea-skimming targets -- 16 for the U.S. Navy and three for the Japan Self-Defense Force -- according to a Tuesday Pentagon statement.
The Japanese government will provide $9.01 million of the funding for the contract, the statement said.
The maneuverable, sea-skimming missile is used as a cost-efficient simulation of an anti-ship cruise missile, and is capable of traveling at 2.5 times the speed of sound.
It has sea-skimming capabilities, indicating that it can operate 20 feet above the surface of the ocean, and is used as a target. It can also provide research into ship defense systems and support fleet training exercises.
First test-launched in 2004, the United States, Japan, Australia and France include the missile in their arsenals.
Rail-launched from Navy test and training ranges, the18-foot long missile reaches its high speed after it separates from following the separation of a Hercules MK-70 first-stage solid-fuel booster rocket.
The contract calls for work to be completed by 2023.
Northrop Grumman, US Army install improved missile early warning system in SKorea
Seoul, South Korea (SPX) Nov 03, 2020
The US Army and Northrop Grumman have deployed enhanced Joint Tactical Ground Station (JTAGS) capabilities in South Korea, advancing battlespace awareness and missile defense in the region. This deployment marks the completion of phase one of the JTAGS modernization program. The system was first fielded in tactical shelters in 1997 to provide in-theater missile warning using data directly from satellite sensors. "This is a tremendous milestone in our decades-long mission of delivering missil ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.