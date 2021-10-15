|.
|.
|
Russia says it chased out US navy ship from its waters, Washington denies that
by AFP Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) Oct 15, 2021
Moscow said Friday that one of its warships chased away a US Navy destroyer after it attempted to violate Russia's territorial waters in the Sea of Japan, but Washington denied this.
The incident took place as Russia and China were conducting naval exercises in the area.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that at around 5 pm local time (0800GMT), the destroyer USS Chafee, which had been operating in the Sea of Japan for several days, "approached the territorial waters of the Russian Federation and attempted to cross the border."
Russia's Admiral Tributs destroyer issued a warning to the US ship "about the inadmissibility of such actions."
However, the USS Chafee ignored the warning and "took action to violate the national border of the Russian Federation," according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
"Acting within the framework of the international rules of navigation, the Admiral Tributs set a course for ousting the intruder from the Russian territorial waters."
After that, the USS Chafee turned around and set off "on the opposite course" when it was less than 60 meters away from the Russian ship.
The US Navy dismissed the Russian account as "false."
It said in a statement that its ship "was conducting routine operations in international water in the Sea of Japan" when a Russian destroyer came within approximately 65 yards of the USS Chafee "while the ship was preparing for flight operations."
"The interaction was safe and professional," the US navy said.
The US Navy acknowledged that Russia had notified it that it was conducting maneuvers in the area, but the notice "was not in effect at the time of the interaction."
The US ship "conducted operations in accordance with international law and custom," the statement read. "The United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate where international law allows."
Incidents involving the Russian Navy are rare in the Pacific. The region is dominated by China, which takes a dim view of the United States and its allies patrolling the region's international waters to assert their right to freedom of navigation.
Greece to buy French warships in boost for EU defence
Paris (AFP) Sept 28, 2021
France and Greece signed Tuesday a multibillion-euro deal for Athens to buy three French warships, an accord hailed by President Emmanuel Macron as a major boost for the EU's defence ambitions. The memorandum of understanding for the purchase of the Belharra frigates was inked less than two weeks after Paris was left reeling by Australia's cancellation of a contract to buy French submarines, in favour of a new defence pact with Britain and the US. Macron said after meeting Greek Prime Minister K ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.