Satlink joins Rivada to deliver secure satellite connectivity for defense and enterprise



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 11, 2025



Satlink, a Madrid-based provider of satellite telecommunications, has formed a partnership with Rivada Space Networks to deliver advanced connectivity solutions designed for Spain's defense and enterprise sectors. Rivada has already secured more than $17 billion in global business commitments for its planned low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation.

Established in 1992, Satlink supplies satellite communication services across maritime, government, and defense applications, with operations in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Pacific. The company's collaboration with Rivada will integrate Rivada's LEO satellite architecture to address growing demand for secure, high-performance communications in critical industries.

Rivada's 600-satellite Outernet will use inter-satellite laser links and onboard processing to form an optical mesh in space, enabling data to remain in orbit from origin to destination. This orbital networking model supports pole-to-pole coverage, delivers latency lower than transoceanic fiber, and provides a segregated pathway for secure communications.

Through the partnership, Satlink will deliver private networks capable of multi-gigabit bidirectional performance, supporting digital transformation, cybersecurity, and global reach for enterprise, government, and defense customers.

David Carmona, Satcom director at Satlink, said the collaboration will help provide "secure high-performance solutions and new opportunities for companies looking for scalable, flexible and resilient connectivity for their expanding networks."

Declan Ganley, CEO of Rivada Space Networks, emphasized the importance of resilient infrastructure: "Global subsea cables, which carry much of the world's data traffic, are increasingly becoming a focal point of geopolitical tensions, with frequent cable cuts resulting in severe outages. The Outernet is key to enhancing telecommunications infrastructure in terms of data sovereignty and security."

As part of the agreement, Satlink will join Rivada's Customer Advisory Board and engage in technical workshops to explore applications of the Outernet across defense and enterprise markets.

Related Links

Rivada Space Networks

Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

