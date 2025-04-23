Military Space News
 Sidus Space advances real-time maritime vessel detection via LizzieSat satellite AI
Sidus Space advances real-time maritime vessel detection via LizzieSat satellite AI
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 23, 2025

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) has unveiled a near real-time solution for vessel detection and classification, enabled through its proprietary LizzieSat satellite platform and a partnership with Little Place Labs (LPL). This new capability is powered by onboard data processing and artificial intelligence, reducing the lag typically associated with space-based maritime intelligence.

At the core of the initiative is the integration of the OrbitfyEdge software from LPL with Sidus Space's Orlaith AI Ecosystem, which includes the FeatherEdge edge computing hardware. These systems allow data to be processed directly in orbit, without waiting for it to be transmitted to ground stations. This setup not only speeds up the analysis but also allows cross-referencing with onboard AIS (Automatic Identification System) data to flag vessels operating without proper identification - often a hallmark of illegal activities such as unauthorized fishing or piracy.

The collaboration began in January 2025, when Sidus and LPL signed a Memorandum of Understanding to co-develop edge AI solutions for space-based applications. The result is a platform capable of delivering actionable maritime intelligence within one hour of data acquisition.

"We are excited to support Little Place Labs in delivering near real-time maritime intelligence through our LizzieSat constellation," said Jim Larson, Senior Vice President of AI Strategic Initiatives at Sidus Space. "By enabling edge processing in orbit with our FeatherEdge onboard edge computing hardware, we're reducing the time from data capture to actionable insight, which is critical for operations where every minute counts."

Each LizzieSat satellite is equipped with Sidus' Orlaith AI Ecosystem, combining hardware and software components including the FeatherEdge computer and Cielo software. When integrated with LPL's Orbitfy platform, the system delivers high-speed, low-latency intelligence suitable for securing high-traffic maritime zones.

Initial deployment will concentrate on busy sea lanes where vessel monitoring is crucial for both security and logistical operations. Future missions aim to scale this capability globally as the LizzieSat constellation expands.

"This launch is expected to bring us closer to our goal of delivering near real-time insights from orbit - especially critical for time-sensitive maritime operations, where faster decisions, better transparency, and improved security can make a real difference," said Bosco Lai, CEO of Little Place Labs. "The combined capabilities of Little Place Labs and Sidus Space are changing how space-based insights are delivered, unlocking use cases that were not possible before."

