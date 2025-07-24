Trump set to visit Scotland for trade talks, and some golf

The 79-year-old billionaire will stay at two luxury seaside golf resorts owned by the Trump family's holding company: at Turnberry in the west, and in the eastern port city of Aberdeen.
Trump is set to meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his trip across the pond, although exact details are not yet confirmed, before an expected return on Tuesday.
Starmer will hope to gauge Trump's intentions for trade with the United Kingdom, which has so far managed to avoid the punishing tariffs unleashed by Trump on dozens of other economies around the globe.
The United States and Britain announced a trade agreement in May, but Trump said earlier this month that he hopes to "refine the trade deal that we've made," stoking concerns in London.
Starmer, who is more of a football fan than golfer, has nevertheless managed to place himself in Trump's good graces.
During his visit to the White House, he charmed Trump with a letter from King Charles III, inviting him for a second state visit from September 17 to 19.
The Scotland trip will also allow Trump to put some distance between himself and an ongoing controversy involving his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased financier and sex offender, and anger among his supporters over failures to release case files.
In a sign of how sensitive the issue is, the White House excluded the Wall Street Journal from press pool traveling with Trump this weekend, following an article in the newspaper about a "bawdy" letter he allegedly sent to Epstein in 2003.
- Unwelcome visitors -
Trump has always proclaimed his love for Scotland, where his mother is from, though the feeling is not necessarily mutual.
Protests are planned to take place Saturday in Aberdeen and Edinburgh in response to his visit, with a large police operation planned.
In March, the Trump resort in Turnberry was vandalized, with the message "GAZA IS NOT 4 SALE" sprayed across the grass, a reaction to Trump's suggestion of relocating Palestinians and turning the Gaza Strip into luxury real estate.
The Trump Organization is also set to open a new golf course in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, in the northeast of Scotland, sparking discontent among locals and environmentalists.
The visit is yet another example of how Trump has blurred the line between his official duties as president and promoting the family business since returning to power in January.
The US advocacy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) in May cited 21 Trump-branded development projects that would be carried out internationally during his second term.
CREW also noted that the Trump Organization's ethics guidelines published in January did not prohibit the business from launching projects abroad with private interests, in sharp contrast to a self-imposed moratorium of such deals during Trump's first term in office.
Related Links
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Patriot air defences for Ukraine: Useful but no panacea
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill
Israeli army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
York deploys Dragoon satellite to bolster SDA missile alert and tactical link goals
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children
Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine
Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump
Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn
Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning
Russia fires 136 drones at Ukraine ahead of Trump-NATO head meeting
Drone downed near Iraq airport hosting US troops: Kurd forces
Six killed in massive Russian drone, missile attack across Ukraine
Israel launches communications satellite from Florida
France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors
SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite
Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement
|
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
Netherlands, Scandinavian states look to join Trump Ukraine arms plan
Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
Zelensky urges more investment in defence against Russian attacks
US halting some shipments of military aid to Ukraine
Trump set to visit Scotland for trade talks, and some golf
China's Xi vows greater support for Russia as meets Lavrov
Japan says China's military activities could 'seriously impact' its security
China hails 'strategically valuable' Russia ties in Lavrov visit
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters