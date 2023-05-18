Military Space News
FLOATING STEEL
 UK aircraft carrier returning to Pacific in 2025: Sunak
UK aircraft carrier returning to Pacific in 2025: Sunak
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Hiroshima, Japan (AFP) May 18, 2023

Britain will send an aircraft carrier back to the Pacific as part of a Carrier Strike Group in 2025, Downing Street said Thursday as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Japan.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth passed through Asia in 2021, making port calls in Japan, as Western allies push back against China's growing military power in the region.

Sunak, who is in Japan for the G7 summit in Hiroshima, stopped first in Tokyo to visit a naval base, where he announced Britain will double the number of UK troops in upcoming joint exercises.

London and Tokyo will also agree a formal "consult clause", committing them to discuss regional and global security issues and measures in response.

Sunak said the returning Carrier Strike Group would "work alongside the Japanese Self Defense Forces and other regional partners to help defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific".

He will meet later Thursday in Hiroshima with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, with the pair expected to announce the "Hiroshima Accord".

The agreement will cover deals on defence, trade, science and technology, and issues like climate change, Downing Street said, without giving further details.

Before his departure for Japan, Sunak said the summit was coming "at a pivotal moment" for the alliance as it faces "complex threats to global peace and prosperity".

He said Britain would "galvanise international action on economic coercion by hostile states and shore up support for Ukraine".

Sunak, who became premier in October, departed Britain under growing domestic political pressure following disastrous local election results earlier this month that saw his Conservative party routed.

Meanwhile, the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation shows little sign of abating, with inflation remaining stubbornly high and fuelling industrial action as workers demand pay increases to match rising prices.

Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLOATING STEEL
Chinese state-owned firm to build major Sri Lanka port complex
 Colombo (AFP) May 1, 2023
 A Chinese state-owned firm said on Monday it plans to take its investment in Sri Lanka to $2 billion by building a major logistics hub. Sri Lanka is looking to kickstart its economic recovery after defaulting on its foreign debt last year, when shortages of essentials such as food, fuel and medicines sparked widespread anti-government protests. The investment by the China Merchants Group in a large logistics complex at Colombo Port, with an estimated construction cost of $392 million, is the fir ... read more
FLOATING STEEL
Lockheed Martin to modernize US missile defense with C2BMC

 Raytheon to provide Patriot air defense system to Switzerland

 Aegis Combat System intercepts target during flight test

 Ukraine forces complete Patriot training in US: Pentagon
FLOATING STEEL
All targets 'destroyed' in overnight Ukraine strikes: Russia

 Ukraine downs Russian barrage as China envoy due

 Russia says UK long-range missiles for Kyiv 'extremely hostile' act

 Ukraine says downed hypersonic missile in 'historic' first time
FLOATING STEEL
Turkish drone kills three PKK-linked fighters: Iraqi Kurdish security

 Russia fires 24 drones at Ukraine, 18 shot down: Ukrainian air force

 Chinese 'scorpion' combat drone circles Taiwan

 Built to bounce back researchers design drones to cope with collisions
FLOATING STEEL
Accenture invests in SpiderOak to elevate satellite communications security in space

 Airbus selects UK National Satellite Test Facility for SKYNET 6A testing

 SES and TESAT to develop payload for Europe's EAGLE-1 quantum cryptography satellite system

 CesiumAstro to supply 7 comms payloads to Raytheon for SDA Tranche 1 Tracking Layer.
FLOATING STEEL
Russia's war on Ukraine pushes overhaul of NATO defences

 Hungary stalls new EU funds for Ukraine arms

 From pistols to cruise missiles: how the West armed Ukraine

 AFWERX Prime selects Applied Intuition to accelerate aerial sensor optimization
FLOATING STEEL
Myanmar junta using imported arms to commit rights violations: UN expert

 South Africans fret over US arms-to-Russia charge

 German arms company to help maintain weapons in Ukraine

 Germany unveils 2.7 bn euro weapons package for Ukraine
FLOATING STEEL
Russian PM arrives in China for talks with Xi, business forum

 G7 wants 'stable' China relations, warns on 'militarisation'

 Britain unveils new sanctions targeting Russia as G7 summit kicks off

 Russian PM to visit China next week: Beijing
FLOATING STEEL
Single-molecule valve: a breakthrough in nanoscale control
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.