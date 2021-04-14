. Military Space News .
SUPERPOWERS
U.S.-Japan navy chiefs cite alliance as 'a cornerstone' of Indo-Pacific security
 by Ed Adamczyk
 Washington DC (UPI) Apr 14, 2021

The U.S.-Japan military pact was honored in a videoconference between the U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Operations and Japan's Maritime Chief of Staff.

The U.S. Navy said in a statement that Adm. Mike Gilday and Adm. Hiroshi Yamamura of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces discussed "ways to strengthen the two navies' interoperability" on Tuesday.

"The alliance between the U.S. and Japan is a cornerstone of security and stability in a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Gilday. "Adm. Yamamura and I remain committed to strengthening the bonds of our navies' cooperation and friendship, and we stand ready, together."

He also thanked Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Forces for its continued support.

"The discussion today with Adm. Gilday to promote naval cooperation and enhance alliance capabilities for deterrence and effective response is of great significance," said Yamamura. "The JMSDF and the U.S. Navy will continue to closely work together for a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific.'"

The "free and open" concept is an important element of the U.S.-Japan security agreement, which adheres to three principles often mentioned in Japanese diplomacy and military policy: promotion and establishment of the rule of law and freedom of navigation; pursuit of economic prosperity, and a commitment to peace and stability through maritime law enforcement.

The United States and Japan regularly participate in air, sea and land military exercises.

Last week, Hawaii-based planes of the U.S. Air Force, including F-22 fighter planes, were deployed to Japan for exercises with Japanese forces at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force also joined aircraft of the United States and Belgium last month in a Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise led by the French aircraft carrier strike group of the FS Charles de Gaulle.


Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


SUPERPOWERS
Biden urges Putin to ease Ukraine tensions
 Washington (AFP) April 14, 2021
 US President Joe Biden urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to ease mounting tensions with neighboring Ukraine Tuesday, joining a pushback against a build-up of troops along their border that has alarmed NATO allies. As a new report from American intelligence said Russia was not seeking direct conflict with the United States, Biden in a telephone conversation with Putin proposed a summit between the two leaders at a neutral venue in the coming months. The Russian buildup at the Ukrainian ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Missile Warning Satellite Delivered to Cape Canaveral

 Lockheed Martin awarded $3.7B to modernize key missile defense mission

 Lockheed, Northrop to compete for Next Generation Interceptor program

 Northrop Grumman Common Infrared Countermeasures System ready for full-rate production
SUPERPOWERS
SeaRAM missile launched from littoral combat ship USS Charleston in exercise

 Air Force's hypersonic missile booster fails to launch from B-52 in first test

 US Air Force Likely About to Test-Fire ARRW Hypersonic Missile for First Time - Report

 Lockheed Martin awarded $1B contract for Precision Fires All-Weather Rocket
SUPERPOWERS
Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport

 First universal UAV optimized for both payload and distance shows best-in-class results

 Aerospace firms End State Solutions and Near Space announce joint agreement

 Real life laboratory for research into and testing of unmanned aerial systems
SUPERPOWERS
Japan-Germany international joint experiment on space optical communication

 Parsons awarded $250M Seabed-to-Space ISR contract

 Air Force exercises push data integration from across military domains

 Airbus, Fujitsu and Thales in team up for UK army future tactical communication program
SUPERPOWERS
BAE, Oshkosh to build prototype cold-weather vehicles for U.S. Army

 Marines to begin testing, evaluating new physical training uniforms

 Marine Corps commandant to testify before Congress on training fatalities

 U.S. military readiness has 'degraded' over last two decades
SUPERPOWERS
UK defence firm Babcock axes 1,000 jobs worldwide

 China affirms strong Serbia ties on defence tour of east Europe

 Northrop Grumman prepares IBCS for initial operational test and evaluation

 Lockheed Martin well-positioned to capitalize on key technologies with Aerojet Rocketdyne acquisition
SUPERPOWERS
U.S.-Japan navy chiefs cite alliance as 'a cornerstone' of Indo-Pacific security

 EUCOM chief thinks Ukraine could hold Russia off; NATO worried about buildup

 Philippines summons Beijing's envoy over boats in South China Sea

 US cancels Black Sea deployment of two warships: Turkey
SUPERPOWERS
Scientists use DNA technology to build tough 3D nanomaterials

 New "metalens" shifts focus without tilting or moving

 Nanowire could provide a stable, easy-to-make superconducting transistor

 New technique builds super-hard metals from nanoparticles








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.