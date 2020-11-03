. Military Space News .
FLOATING STEEL
USS John S. McCain joins Indo-Pacific partners for Malabar 2020 exercise
 by Sommer Brokaw
 Washington DC (UPI) Nov 03, 2020

Indo-Pacific partners Australia, Japan, India and the United States on Tuesday started the Malabar 2020 exercise in the Bay of Bengal.

The U.S. participant in the quadrilateral exercise this year hosted by Indian Navy is the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain, U.S. Pacific Fleet said in a statement.

Exercise Malabar began in 1992 to advance planning, integration and employment of advanced warfare tactics between participating nations and this year will feature the return of the Royal Australian Navy, according to Navy officials.

"India, Japan and Australia form the core of our strategic partners across the Indo-Pacific," Capt. Steven Moss, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 16, said in a statement.

"It is fitting to see our navies operate in a high end, tactically relevant exercise like Malabar. It is another opportunity to further strengthen our combined capabilities and enhance our partnerships," Moss said.

The exercise will include a variety of high-end tactical training, including specific interactions designed to strengthen interoperability between Royal Australian Navy, Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and U.S. maritime forces, officials said.

"Malabar provides an opportunity for like-minded navies, sharing a common vision for a more stable, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, to operate and train alongside one another," said Cmdr. Ryan T. Easterday, commanding officer of USS John S. McCain.

"A collaborative approach toward regional security and stability is important now more than ever, to deter all who challenge a free and open Indo-Pacific," Easterday said.

HMAS Ballarat will be the first Royal Australian Navy ship engaging in Exercise Malabar since 2007, according to RAN Commander Antony Pisani.

Along with the USS John S. McCain, others ships in the exercise will include Indian navy ships Shakti, Ranvijay, Shivalik and submarine Sinhuraj, along with various Indian navy aircraft, and from the JMSDF, the JS Onami.


Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


FLOATING STEEL
USS Halsey returns home after seven months at sea
 Washington DC (UPI) Oct 30, 2020
 The guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey returned to its Hawaii homeport this week after seven months at sea, the U.S. Navy 3rd Fleet announced. The ship left Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in April and remained at sea due to constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was deployed to the 4th Fleet and 7th Fleet area of operations, and returned home on Thursday. With the 4th Fleet, the ship was involved in counternarcotics operations in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean with t ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLOATING STEEL
Lockheed Martin poised to deliver on national priority for Homeland Defense

 U.S. approves sale of missile defense system to Romania

 Turkey plans live-fire exercise, missile defense tests

 US Space Force contracts for 8 missile early warning satellites
FLOATING STEEL
Lockheed to research air-dropped packaged missiles in $25M contract

 Northrop Grumman, US Army install improved missile early warning system in Republic of Korea

 UK ex-defence worker on trial for sharing missile info

 NATO partners agree to mutual air defense systems
FLOATING STEEL
Australia'first autonomous, high-altitude, long-endurance system will enhance maritime security

 DARPA project strives for off-road unmanned vehicles that react like humans

 Skyvision team wins AUVSI XCELLENCE award

 Boeing to build unmanned aerial vehicles in Australia
FLOATING STEEL
US Military, Industry Discuss Improving High-Tech Battlefield Communication

 Launch of next 3 Russian Gonets-M satellites scheduled on Nov 24

 Optimum Technologies to providce Northrop Grumman with protected tactical satcom payload structures

 Air Force 'Orange Flag' exercise tests data transfers in combat
FLOATING STEEL
Pentagon releases Electromagnetic Superiority Strategy

 Air Force Security Forces begin receiving better-fitted body armor

 Army receives first Infantry Squad Vehicle in Michigan

 Senators call for pause to Army's new Combat Fitness Test
FLOATING STEEL
China's sanctions on US arms groups: what's the impact?

 Israel 'will not oppose' advanced US arms sales to UAE

 Ten allies meet NATO target for defence spending

 Sweden to ramp up defence spending by 40 pct
FLOATING STEEL
US says 'very real' risk of Turkey sanctions over Russian arms

 Beijing slams US for arresting Chinese 'Fox Hunt' agents

 Eyeing China, US and India accelerate defense bonds

 Aide says Hong Kong media tycoon Lai unaware of Biden dossier
FLOATING STEEL
Scientists explain the paradox of quantum forces in nanodevices

 Rice rolls out next-gen nanocars

 Nano particles for healthy tissue

 Hybrid nanomaterials hold promise for improved ceramic composites








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.