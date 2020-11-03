|.
|.
|
U.S. Marine Corps reactivates 3rd Landing Support Battalion
by Sommer Brokaw
Washington DC (UPI) Nov 03, 2020
The 3rd Marine Logistics Group this week reactivated the 3rd Landing Support Battalion in a ceremony aboard Camp Foster in Okinawa, Japan.
The 3rd LSB drew its lineage from the 3rd Service Battalion activated in 1942 amid WWII and was last known as the 3rd Division Service Group in 1976, according to a U.S. Marines Corps statement.
Now that it's reactivated, it is ready to serve as the III Marine Expeditionary Force main effort for landing support in future amphibious operations, according to the unit's commanding officer, Lt. Col. Jeremy Nelson.
"There ain't no party like a shore party!," Nelson said to the group gathered at the Camp Foster Community Center for the private event Monday.
"Our goal is to aggressively find solutions to support mobile, low-signature forward presence across the future battlefield," Nelson said. "Whether it's from a barge, beach, airfield, seaport, or seaplane, ultimately our mission is to support marines and sailors in close contact with the enemy."
3rd LSB is the newest subordinate unit of Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd MLG, according to the statement.
The unit is composed of a Landing Support Company Alpha, Landing Support Company Bravo, and Headquarters and Service Company.
Its history dates back to when it was first activated as the 3rd Service Battalion during WWII in campaigns across the Pacific, including Guam and Iwo Jima.
The 3rd LSB is one of three active-duty LSBs that have recently reactivated to support Fleet Marine Forces landing ashore, according to the U.S. Naval Institute.
The LSBs are being reactivated as part of the Marine Corps Force 2025 plan developed in 2016 to determine how the service could best tackle threats in a future high-tech environment across a range of military operations.
"The activation of these battalions improves distribution of supplies, equipment and personnel throughout the battlespace via ports, airfields and across beaches in support of MEF operations," Marine Corps spokesman Maj. Joshua Benson said.
The LSBs have been nicknamed the "red patchers" since WWII because of a small red patch affixed to their uniforms to identify them as the Marines on the beach who were providing landing support.
"With the return of the red patchers, the Marine Corps is truly preparing for the future by drawing on its storied past," 3rd LSB Sgt. Maj. Erick Cortes said in a statement.
3rd MLG, based in Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF's comprehensive logistics and combat service backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area.
"Our Marines and sailors are excited to be one the cutting edge as III MEF and 3rd MLG continue to hone new warfighting concepts to be a fight now force here in the Indo-Pacific," Cortes added.
USS Halsey returns home after seven months at sea
Washington DC (UPI) Oct 30, 2020
The guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey returned to its Hawaii homeport this week after seven months at sea, the U.S. Navy 3rd Fleet announced. The ship left Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in April and remained at sea due to constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was deployed to the 4th Fleet and 7th Fleet area of operations, and returned home on Thursday. With the 4th Fleet, the ship was involved in counternarcotics operations in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean with t ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.