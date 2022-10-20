. Military Space News .
NUKEWARS
US No. 2 diplomat heads to Japan in show of unity on N.Korea
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Oct 20, 2022

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit Japan next week in a show of unity after North Korea's slew of missile launches and exercises, officials said Thursday.

Sherman will visit Tokyo from Monday through Wednesday, meeting senior officials and also holding joint three-way talks with the vice foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea, both US allies.

"Together with the international community, we call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue," said a senior US official who is scheduled to travel with Sherman, using the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

President Joe Biden has offered working-level talks but has found little interest from North Korea, whose leader Kim Jong Un met three times with Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, reducing tensions but resulting in no lasting agreement.

North Korea's launches have included firing a missile over Japan. The United States has moved to tighten sanctions in response, although efforts at the United Nations have been blocked by Pyongyang's main ally China.

The US official due to make the trip with Sherman said the United States remained ready to talk to North Korea "without any preconditions whatsoever."

"Our goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. We remain prepared to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy to make tangible progress towards that end," the official told reporters on customary condition of anonymity.

"It is unfortunate that the DPRK has not responded to our outreach, but we will continue."

In Japan, Sherman will also hold a roundtable with LGBTQ community leaders and discuss marriage equality, the official said.

President Joe Biden's administration has promised to prioritize LGBTQ rights on the global stage and Japan is seen a country where US encouragement could make an impact.

Japanese local authorities, notably in Tokyo, have moved to begin recognizing same-sex partnerships, although a court in Osaka in June rejected arguments that the country's ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional.


Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


NUKEWARS
North Korea fires artillery into buffer area, Seoul cries foul
 Seoul (AFP) Oct 19, 2022
 North Korea on Wednesday fired an artillery barrage into waters off its coast for the second day in a row, targeting a maritime "buffer zone" set up in 2018 to reduce tensions with the South. Pyongyang has dramatically ramped up missile launches and military exercises in recent weeks, as Seoul and Washington say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is close to conducting what would be his country's seventh nuclear test. Roughly 100 artillery shells were fired from South Hwanghae province into the Wes ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Spain to send air defence systems to Ukraine: NATO chief

 Ukraine has received German Iris-T air defence system: minister

 UK to supply Ukraine with air defence missiles

 Western allies vow to get air defence to Ukraine 'as fast as can'
NUKEWARS
Iran denies plan to send missiles to Russia for Ukraine war

 Poland to buy 288 multiple rocket launchers from South Korea

 US pushes allies to assemble patchwork air defenses for Ukraine

 Lockheed Martin's next-gen rocket performs first Systems Qualification Flight Test
NUKEWARS
Airbus' multi-mission "cargo copter" is put to the test during a robotic military exercise

 Deadly drone strikes hit Kyiv as Russian warplane crashes

 Russia's use of Iranian drones shows up domestic weakness

 Deadly drone strikes hit Kyiv as Russian warplane crashes
NUKEWARS
Rivada Space Networks signs MoU with SpeQtral to develop ultra-secure communications

 Elon Musk says SpaceX can't continue to fund Starlink in Ukraine

 SIMBA Chain awarded SpaceWERX Orbital Prime Contract

 Viasat to sell its Link 16 Tactical Data Links business to L3Harris Technologies
NUKEWARS
As Russia retreats, abandoned gear joins ranks of Ukraine army

 Israel 'will not' supply weapons to Ukraine: defence minister

 EU agreement on Ukraine military training mission

 Homemade 'DIY' weapons boost Ukraine war arsenal
NUKEWARS
Arms for Ukraine: US pulls ahead, Europe slows

 US ammunition supplies dwindle as Ukraine war drains stockpiles

 France creates 100-mn-euro fund for Ukraine to buy arms

 Norway seeks to up defence spending over Ukraine war
NUKEWARS
China Congress shows 'ruthless' leadership: Ai Weiwei

 Biden, Sunak agree to support Ukraine, stand up to China: White House

 US, Russian defence ministers hold rare call as Ukraine advances

 What to expect from Xi's next five years in power
NUKEWARS
New system designs nanomaterials that conduct heat in specific ways

 Physicists generate new nanoscale spin waves

 'Naturally insulating' material emits pulses of superfluorescent light at room temperature

 Making nanodiamonds out of bottle plastic








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.