Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 US envoy to UN vows to 'defend every inch of NATO territory'
US envoy to UN vows to 'defend every inch of NATO territory'
 by AFP Staff Writers
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Sept 22, 2025

Washington's new envoy to the United Nations vowed Monday to "defend every inch of NATO territory" as he addressed an emergency meeting over an incursion by Russian fighter jets into Estonia's air space.

NATO scrambled jets after three Russian MiG-31 fighters on Friday breached Estonian airspace for some 12 minutes, triggering complaints of a dangerous new provocation and a denial from Moscow.

Estonia, a NATO member, called for a meeting of the UN's top body, the Security Council, "in response to Russia's brazen violation of Estonian airspace", and talks with other NATO allies.

"As we said nine days ago, the United States stands by our NATO Allies in the face of these airspace violations. And I want to take this first opportunity to repeat, and to emphasize, the United States and our Allies will defend every inch of NATO territory," said US Ambassador Mike Waltz.

The incursion came after fellow NATO member Poland said earlier this month Russian drones had repeatedly violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine, in what Warsaw called an "act of aggression."

US President Donald Trump on Sunday joined the condemnation of the latest airspace violation, vowing to defend Poland and the Baltic states in case of escalation from Russia.

Asked whether he would help defend the EU members if Russia intensifies hostilities, Trump told reporters: "Yeah, I would."

Trump's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin has blown hot and cold, with the Kremlin leader pressing his invasion of Ukraine and the US president urging peace but showing little concrete sign of pressuring Moscow.

Trump said Thursday at the close of a state visit to Britain that Putin had "really let me down" by continuing the war, now in its fourth year.

"At a time when President Trump and the United States has been focused, and spent an enormous amount of time and effort to end this horrific war between Russia and Ukraine, we expect Russia to seek ways to de-escalate -- not risk expansion," Waltz added in his maiden speech to the Council.

Western powers have warned that Russia is playing with fire with its repeated ventures into NATO airspace, whose members have a mutual defense assistance pact.

In the incident in Estonian airspace, Italian F-35 fighters attached to NATO's air defense support mission in the Baltic states, along with Swedish and Finnish aircraft, were scrambled to intercept the Russian jets and warn them off.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
US strikes 2nd alleged Venezuelan drug boat as Maduro vows to resist Washington
 Washington (AFP) Sept 15, 2025
 President Donald Trump said a US new strike on an alleged drug trafficking boat from Venezuela killed three people Monday, as the South American country's president Nicolas Maduro vowed to resist Washington's "aggression." Trump's administration has faced questions over the legality of deadly military strikes on suspected drug boats since the first such attack earlier this month which killed 11 people. The fresh attack also comes amid spiraling tensions in the Caribbean as a large US naval build ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack

 Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
SUPERPOWERS
Denmark to buy European-made air defence against Russia threat

 China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system

 Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes

 US approves $1 bn missile sale to Finland
SUPERPOWERS
Anti-drone firms line up to sell battle-tested tech in Taiwan

 U.S. and Saudis conduct Middle East's largest counter-drone exercise

 Romania says Russian drone breached its airspace

 Russia launches dozens of drones as Ukraine claims 'important success'
SUPERPOWERS
Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP

 Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems

 Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom

 Orbit introduces compact MPT30Ka SATCOM terminal for tactical platforms
SUPERPOWERS
Ukraine says needs $120 bn for defence in 2026

 Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement

 Hegseth targets beards, facial hair with military 'grooming standard'

 Beijing shows off drones, missiles and lasers in military parade
SUPERPOWERS
Boeing defense workers reject deal to end strike

 Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight delisting

 Colombia halts US arms purchases in row over drug fight delisting

 Ukraine courts foreign cash for military 'Silicon Valley'
SUPERPOWERS
U.N. Security Council to meet on Russia's incursion into Estonia airspace

 NATO's 'eyes in sky' scour eastern flank for Russian threats

 Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war,' urges UN probe

 UN chief says world should not be intimidated by Israel
SUPERPOWERS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.