Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Ukraine to let over 60s into armed forces amid shortages
Ukraine to let over 60s into armed forces amid shortages
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) July 29, 2025

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday signed a law allowing Ukrainian people over 60 to join the armed forces, which are struggling to find recruits as the Russian invasion drags through a fourth year.

The law will allow them to sign a one-year contract for non-combat roles if they pass medical tests, according to an explanatory note on the parliament's website.

"A significant number of citizens aged 60 and over have expressed a strong desire to voluntarily join the defence of the state," the note said.

"It is necessary to involve a larger number of people who wish to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," it said.

Ukraine has launched several initiatives to attract more people into the armed forces -- including with a one-year contract and financial incentives for people aged 18 to 24.

It also lowered the mobilisation age from 27 to 25 in April 2024 -- resisting calls from the US administration to lower it to 18.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Thailand says open to 'dialogue' with Cambodia to end conflict
 Turnberry, United Kingdom (AFP) July 26, 2025
 Thailand said late Saturday it agrees in principle to entering a ceasefire with Cambodia and beginning a "bilateral dialogue" to end days of fierce fighting that has left at least 33 people dead. The statement from Thailand's ministry of foreign affairs came after US President Donald Trump said he had spoken with the leaders of both Southeast Asian nations and that the two sides have agreed to meet and "quickly work out" a ceasefire. The Thai ministry confirmed a phone call between Trump and act ... read more
WAR REPORT
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 US delays Patriot arms deliveries to Switzerland in switch to Ukraine

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
WAR REPORT
US approves $4.67 bn sale of air defense system to Egypt

 22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit

 Romania to buy Israeli air defence systems for over 2 bn euros

 Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children
WAR REPORT
African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact

 Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports

 Iraq says drones that struck military radars are foreign-made

 Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning
WAR REPORT
Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum

 Boeing wins major contract to deliver new generation strategic comms satellites

 Israel launches communications satellite from Florida

 France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors
WAR REPORT
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
WAR REPORT
US approves $322 mn in arms sales to Ukraine; German government moves to speed up military procurement

 Ukraine's anti-graft body says new bill restores independence

 US announces $4 bn loan guarantee for Poland military purchases

 Europe needs to boost military capabilities: EU defense chief
WAR REPORT
EU says China's links with Russia now 'determining factor' in ties

 Europe hopes for 'no surprises' as US weighs force withdrawals

 Georgia hosts NATO drills despite cooling ties with the West

 Trump set to visit Scotland for trade talks, and some golf
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.