Ukraine to let over 60s into armed forces amid shortages



by AFP Staff Writers



Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) July 29, 2025



President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday signed a law allowing Ukrainian people over 60 to join the armed forces, which are struggling to find recruits as the Russian invasion drags through a fourth year.

The law will allow them to sign a one-year contract for non-combat roles if they pass medical tests, according to an explanatory note on the parliament's website.

"A significant number of citizens aged 60 and over have expressed a strong desire to voluntarily join the defence of the state," the note said.

"It is necessary to involve a larger number of people who wish to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," it said.

Ukraine has launched several initiatives to attract more people into the armed forces -- including with a one-year contract and financial incentives for people aged 18 to 24.

It also lowered the mobilisation age from 27 to 25 in April 2024 -- resisting calls from the US administration to lower it to 18.

Related Links

Space War News

