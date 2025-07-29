Ukraine to let over 60s into armed forces amid shortages

The law will allow them to sign a one-year contract for non-combat roles if they pass medical tests, according to an explanatory note on the parliament's website.
"A significant number of citizens aged 60 and over have expressed a strong desire to voluntarily join the defence of the state," the note said.
"It is necessary to involve a larger number of people who wish to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," it said.
Ukraine has launched several initiatives to attract more people into the armed forces -- including with a one-year contract and financial incentives for people aged 18 to 24.
It also lowered the mobilisation age from 27 to 25 in April 2024 -- resisting calls from the US administration to lower it to 18.
