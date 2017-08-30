AM General awarded $2.2B contract for high-mobility utility vehicles



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Aug 30, 2017



AM General has received a $2.2 billion contract for the production of 11,569 High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicles.

The contact, announced by the Department of Defense on Tuesday, also includes spares parts packages for customers both in the U.S. and exported models in service worldwide.

The HMMWV is a standard utility and combat vehicle in use by the U.S. military and allied nations. It is a four-wheeled platform in many variants ranging from light cargo to anti-tank.

It has seen service since 1984 with wide combat experience, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The vehicle is expected to mostly be replaced by the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, which is under development by Oshkosh, due to the HMMWV's vulnerability to improvised explosive devices and other threats.

