Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILTECH
AM General awarded $2.2B contract for high-mobility utility vehicles
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Aug 30, 2017


AM General has received a $2.2 billion contract for the production of 11,569 High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicles.

The contact, announced by the Department of Defense on Tuesday, also includes spares parts packages for customers both in the U.S. and exported models in service worldwide.

The HMMWV is a standard utility and combat vehicle in use by the U.S. military and allied nations. It is a four-wheeled platform in many variants ranging from light cargo to anti-tank.

It has seen service since 1984 with wide combat experience, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The vehicle is expected to mostly be replaced by the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, which is under development by Oshkosh, due to the HMMWV's vulnerability to improvised explosive devices and other threats.

MILTECH
Computer system for Hawkei vehicles tested
 Washington (UPI) Aug 28, 2017
 A C4I integral Computing System for the Australian Army's Hawkei vehicle has been tested by the government's Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group, the Australian Ministry of Defense announced on Monday. The CASG Land 121 Phase 4 project team conducted the tests at the Monegeetta Proving Ground and signed a project charter for the system with nine companies involved in the system ... read more
Related Links
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILTECH
US military to install radar in Pacific's Palau

 Japan deploys missile defence over N. Korea threat to Guam

 Jacobs Technology awarded $4.6B contract for missile defense services

 US successfully tests missile intercept system
MILTECH
Lockheed receives $547.9M contract for Hellfire II missiles

 Orbital ATK rolls out missile software upgrade

 Latvia buying Stinger air-defense missiles from Denmark

 US Air Force awards Lockheed Martin Long Range Stand Off Missile contract
MILTECH
Drones relay RFID signals for inventory control

 Study finds drones accurate for relay of RFID signals for inventory control

 Army concludes MAST program for small autonomous drone swarms

 Battelle, Dedrone partner for counter-drone system
MILTECH
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract

 New SQUID-based detector opens up new fields of study with new level of sensitivity
MILTECH
Trump to approve sale of military equipment to police

 Saab wins British Army training extension

 Computer system for Hawkei vehicles tested

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract
MILTECH
Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers

 Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services

 DOD's acquisition, technology and logistics office to get a makeover
MILTECH
NATO battle groups in Baltics now operational

 Chinese troops to patrol border area after India stand-off

 China says it hopes India will 'learn lessons' from standoff

 Russia says massive Zapad-2017 drills 'purely defensive'
MILTECH
Carbon nanotubes worth their salt

 Nanotechnology gives green energy a green color

 How to move objects at the nanoscale

 New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement