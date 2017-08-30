AM General awarded $2.2B contract for high-mobility utility vehicles

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Aug 30, 2017
AM General has received a $2.2 billion contract for the production of 11,569 High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicles.
The contact, announced by the Department of Defense on Tuesday, also includes spares parts packages for customers both in the U.S. and exported models in service worldwide.
The HMMWV is a standard utility and combat vehicle in use by the U.S. military and allied nations. It is a four-wheeled platform in many variants ranging from light cargo to anti-tank.
It has seen service since 1984 with wide combat experience, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The vehicle is expected to mostly be replaced by the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, which is under development by Oshkosh, due to the HMMWV's vulnerability to improvised explosive devices and other threats.
Washington (UPI) Aug 28, 2017
A C4I integral Computing System for the Australian Army's Hawkei vehicle has been tested by the government's Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group, the Australian Ministry of Defense announced on Monday. The CASG Land 121 Phase 4 project team conducted the tests at the Monegeetta Proving Ground and signed a project charter for the system with nine companies involved in the system ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement