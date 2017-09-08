Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















UAV NEWS
AUD counter-drone system upgraded by Blighter
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Sep 8, 2017


The AUDS counter-drone system has been enhanced for deployment on vehicles and features new technology to defeat swarm attacks.

The AUDS system was first deployed in 2015 by a consortium of British companies -- Blighter Surveillance Systems, Chess Dynamics and Enterprise Control Systems. It uses an intuitive interface to detect, track, identify and defeat a drone in about 15 seconds at a range of up to six miles.

"We have continued to refine our advanced RF inhibition capabilities to meet identified changes in the threat, enabling additional attributes designed to engage with some of the longer range fixed-winged drones that have appeared over the last 12 months," Colin Bullock, chief executive officer of Enterprise Control Systems, said in a press release. "Our specialist RF engineers have also further fine-tuned some advanced techniques to even more effectively defeat coordinated multi-drone swarm attacks made up of mixed drone types approaching in complex mission scenarios."

The AUDS system gets its effectiveness against multi-mode swarm attacks through a multi-band radio frequency inhibitor that simultaneously targets a drone's communications bands to defeat its command-and-control links.

AUDS detects a drone using an electronic scanning micro-Doppler radar, tracks it using a precision controlled infrared and daylight camera system incorporating advanced video tracking software, and then uses a non-kinetic radio frequency inhibitor to defeat the drone.

AUDS has been optimized and ruggedized for deployment on a vehicle, delivering 'on-the-pause' counter-drone capability to protect a base or infrastructure, a mobile force, or convoy, according to Blighter Surveillance Systems.

UAV NEWS
Air Force preparing to launch fifth Orbital Test Vehicle mission
 Washington (AFNS) Sep 01, 2017
 The Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office is undergoing final launch preparations for the fifth mission of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle. The OTV is scheduled to launch on Sept. 7, 2017, onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle. The fifth OTV mission continues to advance the X-37B's performance and flexibility as a space technology demonstrator and host platform for experimental payloads. ... read more
Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

UAV NEWS
S. Korea launches missile drill after North's nuclear test

 US cites its nuclear capabilities in defense against N.Korea

 Aerojet Rocketdyne Providing Propulsion System Support to Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Program

 US shoots down missile in test off Hawaii coast
UAV NEWS
Lockheed completes intitial design of helicopter-mounted missile jammers

 Trump, Moon agree to end limits on payload of S. Korean missiles

 British Royal Navy test fires Sea Ceptor missile

 Atlantic Diving Supply receives $17.6 million contract for rocket launchers
UAV NEWS
AUD counter-drone system upgraded by Blighter

 Atlas Dynamics Introduces Fixed Wing UAV with 5-Hour Flight Time, 150 Kilometer Operational Range

 Atlas Dynamics Unveils NEST Smart Protective Charging Station for Enhanced Performance of Atlas Pro Platform

 Insitu receives $21M order for RQ-21A Blackjack drone parts
UAV NEWS
Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Industry team demonstrates Low Cost Terminal for AEHF satellites
UAV NEWS
General Dynamics receives contracts for upgraded Abrams tanks

 Black Hills receives $49.9M contract for special 5.56mm

British air force opens ground combat to women

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract
UAV NEWS
United Technologies buying Rockwell Collins for $30 billion

 Middle East conflicts boost Bulgarian arms exports

 Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers
UAV NEWS
Row in Moldova over US military drills in Ukraine

 German MPs in Turkey for soldier visit amid tensions

 Russia tells NATO not to worry over war games

 Putin denies Kremlin trying to silence top director
UAV NEWS
UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle

 A more complete picture of the nano world

 What the world's tiniest 'monster truck' reveals

 Carbon nanotubes worth their salt



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement