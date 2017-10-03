Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Afghanistan pull-out would be 'to our ultimate peril': Mattis
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Oct 3, 2017


US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned Tuesday that an American withdrawal from Afghanistan would be "to our ultimate peril," as he briefed Congress on plans to increase US troop levels.

"Based on intelligence community analysis and my own evaluation, I am convinced we would absent ourselves from this region at our peril," he said, testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The administration of President Donald Trump recently announced plans to send an additional 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to train and advise the country's security forces. There are already 11,000 US troops there.

Mattis visited Afghanistan last week with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to reaffirm US commitment as government forces struggle to beat back the Taliban, which has been on the offensive since US-led combat forces withdrew at the end of 2014.

General John Nicholson, the top US commander in Afghanistan, "is holding the line," Mattis assured the senators.

"We must always remember we are in Afghanistan to make America safer and to ensure South Asia cannot be used to plot transnational attacks against the US homeland or our partners and allies," he said.

The September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States was set in motion from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan by Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Iran, Iraq hold exercises near Iraqi Kurdistan; Kurdish govt open to talks
 Sulaimaniyah, Iraq (AFP) Oct 2, 2017
 Iranian and Iraqi forces staged joint military exercises on Monday near the border with Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, a Kurdish official said, following tensions over the Kurds' independence vote. Iraqi Kurds voted 92.7 percent in favour of independence on September 25 in a non-binding referendum held in defiance of the central government, which quickly retaliated. Following the vo ... read more
