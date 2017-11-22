Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
NUKEWARS
Air China suspends flights to North Korea
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Nov 22, 2017


Air China has suspended flights to North Korea, further limiting the secretive state's links with the outside world, in what the government said was a business decision with no political motives.

The suspension comes shortly after US President Donald Trump visited Beijing and pressed his counterpart Xi Jinping to do more to rein in North Korea's nuclear program.

China sent a special envoy, Song Tao, to the North last week but his four-day trip ended with no direct statement on the crisis, after Pyongyang's series of nuclear and missile tests triggered global alarm.

Air China said in a statement to AFP that it cancelled the Beijing to Pyongyang flight route because the "operational situation is not ideal".

"Market conditions will determine the resumption of the flight route," the statement said.

Air China last cancelled flights to North Korea in April, citing low customer demand, but resumed them soon after.

China has denied any political motives behind its flag carrier's suspension of the route.

"The airliners just work out their own operation plans based on the state of operation and the market," foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said at a press briefing on Tuesday when asked about the apparent move.

Passengers flying from Beijing to North Korea are now left with just three regularly scheduled flights each week, on the North Korean state airline Air Koryo.

Air Koryo also operates flights from the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang to Pyongyang, though it halted flights from the Chinese border city of Dandong earlier this year.

Beijing is Pyongyang's only major ally and biggest trade partner, though in August China said it would abide by new UN sanctions which heavily curtail the North's exports of its most profitable goods.

The US on Tuesday unveiled new sanctions targeting North Korean shipping and Chinese traders doing business with Pyongyang, again raising the pressure on the pariah state to abandon its nuclear program.

NUKEWARS
Trump declares North Korea state sponsor of terror
 Washington (AFP) Nov 21, 2017
 President Donald Trump on Monday declared North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism even as his top diplomat said Washington has not given up hope of a negotiated end to the nuclear standoff with Kim Jong-Un's regime. Trump promised a rapid escalation of US Treasury sanctions against the North after adding its name to a terror blacklist previously led by Iran and Syria. "Should have happe ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
US Scrambles to Assemble Space-Based Missile Defense System

 Boeing meets 2017 ballistic missile defense installation goal early

 Sweden picks US Patriot missile system over European rival

 Missile from Yemen intercepted near Riyadh airport
NUKEWARS
State Dept. approves potential missile sale to Poland

 Raytheon awarded contract for Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile program

 Lockheed Martin to test AGM-158 JASSM

 Raytheon sale of AMRAAMs to Norway approved by State Department
NUKEWARS
Pentagon steps up Somalia drone strikes

 Lockheed Martin Integrates New Engine for Fury Unmanned Air Vehicle

 Alpha Unmanned Systems teams with Sightec for image stabilization and object tracking.

 Leonardo delivers Falco EVO drones to Middle East
NUKEWARS
US Navy accepts 5th MUOS Satellite for global military cellular network

 SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system
NUKEWARS
Saab to supply South African forces with field kitchens

 Raytheon, Saab to develop improved shoulder-launched weapon systems

 MBDA Inc. to produce parts for Small Diameter Bomb

 Swedish army to buy BONUS ammunition from BAE
NUKEWARS
Congress sends $700 bn defense bill for Trump's signature

 Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles

 Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow
NUKEWARS
NATO sorry after Erdogan pulls troops over Norway incident

 NATO takes 'disciplinary' action over Turkey 'enemy' insult

 France on a mission to restore lost Middle East clout

 Duterte says Philippines owes China 'debt of gratitude'
NUKEWARS
Manganese dioxide shows potential in micromotors

 Promising sensors for submarines, mines and spacecraft

 Better, bolder printing with silicon nanostructures

 Practical superconducting nanowire single photon detector highly efficient



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement