Air Force preparing to launch fifth Orbital Test Vehicle mission
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFNS) Sep 01, 2017


File image of the X37B after landing. Full size image

The Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office is undergoing final launch preparations for the fifth mission of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle. The OTV is scheduled to launch on Sept. 7, 2017, onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle.

The fifth OTV mission continues to advance the X-37B's performance and flexibility as a space technology demonstrator and host platform for experimental payloads.

This mission carries small satellite ride shares and will demonstrate greater opportunities for rapid space access and on-orbit testing of emerging space technologies.

Building upon the fourth mission and previous collaboration with experiment partners, this mission will host the Air Force Research Laboratory Advanced Structurally Embedded Thermal Spreader payload to test experimental electronics and oscillating heat pipe technologies in the long duration space environment.

This will be the program's first launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle. The fifth OTV mission will also be launched into, and landed from, a higher inclination orbit than prior missions to further expand the X-37B's orbital envelope.

"The many firsts on this mission make the upcoming OTV launch a milestone for the program," said Randy Walden, the director of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office.

"It is our goal to continue advancing the X-37B OTV so it can more fully support the growing space community."

The X-37B program completed its fourth mission on May 7, 2017, landing after 718 days in orbit and extending the total number of days spent in orbit to 2,085.

TED: Phones and drones transforming healthcare
 Arusha, Tanzania (AFP) Aug 31, 2017
 In the developing world, basic healthcare is often a challenge - let alone expensive medical screening or tests for easily treatable, preventable illnesses. TEDGlobal, an annual conference devoted to "ideas worth spreading" taking place in Tanzania this week, heard of new technologies that could revolutionise healthcare for the poor. - Algorithms to detect diseases - Infectious dise ... read more
