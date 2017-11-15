Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
TERROR WARS
Algeria minister says region under threat after IS defeats
 by Staff Writers
 Cairo (AFP) Nov 15, 2017


Algerian Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel said Wednesday that North Africa is under threat from foreign fighters escaping the Islamic State jihadist group's defeats in Iraq and Syria.

Messahel spoke at a news conference in Cairo after a meeting with his Egyptian and Tunisian counterparts, Sameh Shoukry and Khemaies Jhinaoui, over Libya.

The Islamic State rose to prominence in the chaos of Syria's conflict, which broke out in 2011 with protests against President Bashar al-Assad.

After its explosive rise in 2014 and conquest of vast swathes of territory in Syria and Iraq, IS established a "caliphate" that attracted thousands of foreign fighters.

But a string of losses this year have left the jihadists clinging on to pockets of territory in Iraq and Syria.

"The region is threatened... with the return of foreign fighters," said Messahel. "The signs and reports say the return will be in our region."

The ministers also met to discuss Libya in February in Tunisia and again in June in Algeria, as the three countries push for a solution in Libya.

The priority is "preserving Libya's unity and stability and territorial integrity, and maintaining dialogue and Libyan political agreement as the sole basis for settling the Libyan crisis", Egypt's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Libya has been rocked by chaos since the 2011 fall and killing of longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi, with rival administrations and militias vying for power.

Jihadists, arms dealers and people traffickers have since taken advantage of the chaos to gain a foothold in the oil-rich North African country.

"What is happening in Libya threatens its security and stability and it has become a refuge for a number of terrorist groups," Tunisia's Jhinaoui said.

TERROR WARS
Russia posts videogame image as 'proof' US helps IS: monitor
 Moscow (AFP) Nov 14, 2017
 Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday posted images it said proved the US was aiding the Islamic State jihadist group in the Middle East, but social media users pointed out they included a still from a videogame. The ministry's official account said the black-and-white images were taken on November 9 near the Syria-Iraq border and provided "irrefutable proof that the US is providing cover to ... read more
Related Links
 The Long War - Doctrine and Application

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TERROR WARS
Boeing meets 2017 ballistic missile defense installation goal early

 Sweden picks US Patriot missile system over European rival

 Missile from Yemen intercepted near Riyadh airport

 Russia conducts ballistic missile tests
TERROR WARS
Lockheed Martin to test AGM-158 JASSM

 Turkey signs missile accord with Paris and Rome

 Raytheon, Australia ink first deal for ground-based air defense system

 US accuses Iran of supplying missile to Yemen
TERROR WARS
Leonardo delivers Falco EVO drones to Middle East

 First operational MQ-4C Triton drone delivered to U.S. Navy

 Israel downs Syrian drone over Golan Heights: army

 NASA-Developed Drone Aircraft Offer One-of-a-Kind Capabilities
TERROR WARS
SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system

 NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies
TERROR WARS
Raytheon, Saab to develop improved shoulder-launched weapon systems

 MBDA Inc. to produce parts for Small Diameter Bomb

 Swedish army to buy BONUS ammunition from BAE

 BAE receives $40M from Lockheed for sensor technology
TERROR WARS
Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles

 Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs
TERROR WARS
Trump says Philippines vital for military reasons

 Vietnam and China agree to avoid conflicts in S. China Sea

 Trump hails 'fantasic job' on Asia tour, but ends it abruptly

 US attorney general slams 'epidemic' of leaks to media
TERROR WARS
Better, bolder printing with silicon nanostructures

 Subset of carbon nanotubes poses cancer risk similar to asbestos in mice

 Simple green synthesis is a breath of fresh air

 New, simplified technique makes light metallic nanofoam



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement