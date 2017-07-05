Anglo-French missile completes first test firing



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jul 5, 2017



MBDA has completed its first test of the Anglo-French Sea Venom/ANL at a firing range in France, the weapons manufacturer has announced.

The missile, which will replace the British-developed Sea Skua and the French-developed AS15TT missiles on helicopters, was tested late last month using a Dauphin test bed helicopter from DGA, the French defense procurement agency.

Britain will deploy the weapon on its AW159 Wildcat helicopter, MBDA announced in a news release. France plans to operate the missile from its new Helicoptere Interarmees Leger.

"The missile trial was a complete success, and is a proud moment for the company and all those involved in the project." Frank Bastart, MBDA's head of the Sea Venom/ANL program, said in the release. "When it enters service Sea Venom/ANL will provide a major increase in capability to the French and U.K. armed forces."

The two countries ordered the Sea Venom/ANL in 2014. Its development led to the establishment of shared centers of excellence on missile technologies in both countries.

The missile features "fire-and-forget" capability through its infrared sensors and an optional, operator-in-the-loop, monitor-and-control capability. It can be used against fast attack naval vessels and craft and coastal land targets.

