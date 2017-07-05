Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE NEWS
Anglo-French missile completes first test firing
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jul 5, 2017


MBDA has completed its first test of the Anglo-French Sea Venom/ANL at a firing range in France, the weapons manufacturer has announced.

The missile, which will replace the British-developed Sea Skua and the French-developed AS15TT missiles on helicopters, was tested late last month using a Dauphin test bed helicopter from DGA, the French defense procurement agency.

Britain will deploy the weapon on its AW159 Wildcat helicopter, MBDA announced in a news release. France plans to operate the missile from its new Helicoptere Interarmees Leger.

"The missile trial was a complete success, and is a proud moment for the company and all those involved in the project." Frank Bastart, MBDA's head of the Sea Venom/ANL program, said in the release. "When it enters service Sea Venom/ANL will provide a major increase in capability to the French and U.K. armed forces."

The two countries ordered the Sea Venom/ANL in 2014. Its development led to the establishment of shared centers of excellence on missile technologies in both countries.

The missile features "fire-and-forget" capability through its infrared sensors and an optional, operator-in-the-loop, monitor-and-control capability. It can be used against fast attack naval vessels and craft and coastal land targets.

MISSILE NEWS
Russia, China urge freeze on N.Korea missile tests and US exercises
 Moscow (AFP) July 4, 2017
 Russia and China on Tuesday called for a simultaneous freeze on North Korean nuclear and missile tests and military exercises by the United States as tensions ratcheted up on the peninsula. "The two sides propose that the DPRK (North Korea) as a voluntary political decision declares a moratorium on testing nuclear explosive devices and ballistic rocket launches, and the US and South Korea r
MISSILE NEWS
MISSILE NEWS
MISSILE NEWS
MISSILE NEWS
MISSILE NEWS
MISSILE NEWS
MISSILE NEWS
MISSILE NEWS
