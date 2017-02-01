Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILTECH
Army Reserve units getting CROWS gun turrets
 by Richard Tomkins
 Fort Chaffee, Ark. (UPI) Feb 1, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Manned gun turrets on some U.S. Army Reserve Humvees are being replaced with common remotely operated weapon stations, the U.S. Army reports.

The first units to receive the CROWS in fiscal year 2017 will be military police and chemical companies.

The Army said that 27 company-sized Reserve units will eventually receive the weapons stations under a $39 million program.

"Even though it is expensive, it's keeping our No. 1 asset protected, which is our soldiers," said Army Reserve Sgt. Michael Whitaker, of the 346th Military Police Company of Fort Riley, Kan. "It's bringing our brothers and sisters home at the end of their deployment."

Traditional weapon turrets on Humvees require a soldier to stand in it to fire the weapon, leaving the soldier exposed to enemy fire. The CROWS features daytime and thermal cameras, capable of rotating 360 degrees and seeing up to 1,500 meters away. The weapon can be fired from inside the vehicle by remote control.

"They're inside the protection of the vehicle, and they can still get 360-degree view by traversing the turret," Whitaker said. "They're not up there in the turret with their heads sticking out ... where the enemy sniper can engage them easier."

CROWS, operated by Army infantry and Stryker brigade combat teams, is compatible with the M2 .50-caliber machine gun, the MK19 automatic grenade launcher, the M240B rifle and the M249 squad automatic weapon.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MILTECH
U.S. Army tests Stryker with 30mm cannon
 Aberdeen, Md. (UPI) Jan 26, 2017
 U.S. Army personnel conducted their first test with a Stryker combat vehicle equipped with a 30mm cannon ahead of future planned upgrades. The combat vehicle was tested at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. Program officials say the demonstration was intended to verify its combat abilities and make future determinations on the vehicle's armament. "We're not going to put a 3 ... read more

MILTECH
Raytheon contracted for Patriot missile support

 Lockheed Martin to perform additional THAAD development

 S. Korea, US defence chiefs back anti-missile system

 New tests for David's Sling weapon system
MILTECH
Raytheon, USAF developing new signal processor for AMRAAM

 Russia to arm T-50 PAK FAs with BrahMos light cruise missiles

 South Korea seeks Sidewinder and Maverick missiles from U.S.

 Iran confirms missile test, denies breach of nuclear deal
MILTECH
NAVAIR completes spike missile test with UAV target

 New SkyGuardian variant of Predator B drone announced

 Germany extends Heron drone lease contract

 AUDS counter-UAV system achieves TRL-9 status
MILTECH
Airbus provides satcom for EU security missions in Mali, Niger and Somalia

 Flat-panel SATCOM for civilian-armored vehicles

 Japan launches satellite to modernise military communications

 Phasor teams with Thales to develop advanced broadband Smart Terminal
MILTECH
U.S. Army tests Stryker with 30mm cannon

 Rheinmetall, Steyr Mannlicher announce new assault rifle

 BAE Systems producing howitzers for India

 Pentagon chief holds fast against torture
MILTECH
US defense chief begins Trump's plans to grow Pentagon

 In a bid for defense exports, India is giving contracts to the private sector

 Rich man loses millions in scam by fake French defence staff

 Egypt's military to form pharmaceutical company
MILTECH
Philippines' Duterte wants China sea patrols to stop kidnappings

 In one week, Trump shakes up Washington and the world

 NATO, Trump both want dialogue with Russia: Stoltenberg

 NATO 'very closely' watching Russian influence in Balkans
MILTECH
Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 NIST updates 'sweet' 1950s separation method to clean nanoparticles from organisms

 Nanocavity and atomically thin materials advance tech for chip-scale light sources

 Ultra-precise chip-scale sensor detects unprecedentedly small changes at the nanoscale



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement