Army taps Raytheon for language translation software
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jun 26, 2017


Licenses for foreign language translation software are being provided to the U.S. Army for one year by Raytheon BBN Technologies.

The licensing of the software to the U.S. Army's Machine Foreign Language Translation System Program Office is worth $4 million and is the first large scale fielding of the system, Raytheon said in an announcement on Monday.

"Our military needs to converse with foreign language speakers and understand the situation around them," Martha Lillie, Machine Foreign Language Translation System program manager at Raytheon BBN Technologies, said in a press release. "Giving them the tools to converse fluently, exchange information and understand printed material helps them accomplish their missions."

The software is for Pashto, which is spoken in Afghanistan, and Iraqi-Arabic, and provides automatic speech recognition, machine translation, text-to-speech, and optical character recognition.

The Army will use the software on Android-based handheld devices, Windows-equipped laptops and a major intelligence system used at the battalion level.

Lockheed debuts C-130J variant for special operations forces
 Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017
 A new variant of the C-130J Super Hercules, specifically configured for special operations use, has officially been unveiled by Lockheed Martin. Lockheed officials showed the plane off on Wednesday at the Paris Air Show. "The C-130J's inherent versatility is capable of supporting missions across a broad spectrum of military operations, and this is amplified once again with the C-
