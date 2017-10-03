Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Asia-Pacific nation orders Harris communications gear, network
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Oct 3, 2017


Harris Corporation will develop and deliver an integrated tactical communications network to an unidentified country in the Asia-Pacific region, the company announced this week.

The order, received in the first quarter of the Harris' 2018 fiscal year, is worth $260 million and is part of the country's modernization program, the Melbourne, Fla.-based company said in a news release Monday.

"Harris is the incumbent tactical radio provider to the country, and this order is an important step in integrating Harris' advanced products into their tactical communications network," Brendan O'Connell, president of Tactical Communications for Harris Communication Systems, said in a statement. "Our integrated solution will play a pivotal role in the customer's continued modernization efforts."

Harris said the network solution will include tactical radios, network planning, monitoring and routing software and other systems and technology. It will feature Harris' Falcon III AN/PRC-158 multi-channel manpack radios and vehicular amplifiers, providing voice and data services to tactical forces.

The release did not disclose additional contract details.

82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers
 Washington (UPI) Jul 21, 2017
 The U.S. Army's Global Response Force composed of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division successfully conducted an airborne exercise using the En route Mission Command tactical networking system. The system, mounted on C-17 cargo planes, provided plane-to-plane and plane-to-ground audio, video, and data communications to the 1st Brigade's commander and subordinate commander
