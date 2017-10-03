Asia-Pacific nation orders Harris communications gear, network

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Oct 3, 2017
Harris Corporation will develop and deliver an integrated tactical communications network to an unidentified country in the Asia-Pacific region, the company announced this week.
The order, received in the first quarter of the Harris' 2018 fiscal year, is worth $260 million and is part of the country's modernization program, the Melbourne, Fla.-based company said in a news release Monday.
"Harris is the incumbent tactical radio provider to the country, and this order is an important step in integrating Harris' advanced products into their tactical communications network," Brendan O'Connell, president of Tactical Communications for Harris Communication Systems, said in a statement. "Our integrated solution will play a pivotal role in the customer's continued modernization efforts."
Harris said the network solution will include tactical radios, network planning, monitoring and routing software and other systems and technology. It will feature Harris' Falcon III AN/PRC-158 multi-channel manpack radios and vehicular amplifiers, providing voice and data services to tactical forces.
The release did not disclose additional contract details.
Washington (UPI) Jul 21, 2017
The U.S. Army's Global Response Force composed of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division successfully conducted an airborne exercise using the En route Mission Command tactical networking system. The system, mounted on C-17 cargo planes, provided plane-to-plane and plane-to-ground audio, video, and data communications to the 1st Brigade's commander and subordinate commander ... read more
Related Links
Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement