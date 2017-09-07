Atlantic Diving Supply receives $17.6 million contract for rocket launchers

Washington (UPI) Sep 7, 2017 - Raytheon Missile System has received a $38.6 million contract for the System Improvement Program 3- Engineering Manufacturing and Development upgrades for the AIM-120D AMRAAM air-to-air missile.

The contract, announced by the Department of Defense on Wednesday, provides for software development to improve the AIM-120 D's performance against more advanced enemy threats. The project will be completed in Tuscon, Ariz., and is expected to run through Jan. 5, 2021.

The AIM-120D Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile is the standard radar-guided missile used by the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, and many allied nations. It is a "fire-and-forget" weapon that uses an active radar seeker head to track and destroy aircraft. It replaces the older AIM-7 Sparrow missile in most modern inventories.

The Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile version for ground use has been adopted by several countries including the United States. It is a networked system with extended range that is used to defend high-value targets, including Washington D.C.