Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE NEWS
Atlantic Diving Supply receives $17.6 million contract for rocket launchers
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Sep 7, 2017


Raytheon receives $38.6M contract for AIM-120D AMRAAM missile upgrades
Washington (UPI) Sep 7, 2017 - Raytheon Missile System has received a $38.6 million contract for the System Improvement Program 3- Engineering Manufacturing and Development upgrades for the AIM-120D AMRAAM air-to-air missile.

The contract, announced by the Department of Defense on Wednesday, provides for software development to improve the AIM-120 D's performance against more advanced enemy threats. The project will be completed in Tuscon, Ariz., and is expected to run through Jan. 5, 2021.

The AIM-120D Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile is the standard radar-guided missile used by the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, and many allied nations. It is a "fire-and-forget" weapon that uses an active radar seeker head to track and destroy aircraft. It replaces the older AIM-7 Sparrow missile in most modern inventories.

The Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile version for ground use has been adopted by several countries including the United States. It is a networked system with extended range that is used to defend high-value targets, including Washington D.C.

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc. has received a $17.6 million order against an existing contract for the U.S. Defense Department's purchase of 425 shoulder-launched Multipurpose Assault Weapons Mod 2 rocket launchers.

The work will be performed in Londonderry, N.H., and Lynchburg, Va., and it will run through Sept. 7, 2018.

The rocket launcher is a man-portable device, designed primarily as an assault weapon or "bunker buster" suitable for attacking hardened targets and buildings. It serves a secondary role as an anti-tank weapon using the dual-purpose High Explosive Anti-Tank warhead.

A thermobaric warhead for the rocket launchers has been used in Iraq and Afghanistan. The warhead, capable of collapsing buildings, ignites the air around it to greatly increasing its destructive power.

The SMAW Mod 2 rocket launcher is an improved version designed to be used in enclosed spaces, unlike the original version whose backblast endangered users unless they were in the open. It can be fitted with a Modular Ballistic Sight with a laser rangefinder and thermal imaging.

MISSILE NEWS
Iran tests home-grown air defence system: official
 Tehran (AFP) Sept 3, 2017
 Iran has tested its home-grown air defence system, designed to match the Russian S-300, the head of the Revolutionary Guards' air defence has said. "In parallel with the deployment of the S-300, work on Bavar-373 system is underway," Farzad Esmaili told state broadcaster IRIB late Saturday. "The system is made completely in Iran and some of its parts are different from the S-300. All of ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
S. Korea launches missile drill after North's nuclear test

 US cites its nuclear capabilities in defense against N.Korea

 Aerojet Rocketdyne Providing Propulsion System Support to Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Program

 US shoots down missile in test off Hawaii coast
MISSILE NEWS
Lockheed completes intitial design of helicopter-mounted missile jammers

 Trump, Moon agree to end limits on payload of S. Korean missiles

 British Royal Navy test fires Sea Ceptor missile

 Atlantic Diving Supply receives $17.6 million contract for rocket launchers
MISSILE NEWS
AUD counter-drone system upgraded by Blighter

 Atlas Dynamics Introduces Fixed Wing UAV with 5-Hour Flight Time, 150 Kilometer Operational Range

 Atlas Dynamics Unveils NEST Smart Protective Charging Station for Enhanced Performance of Atlas Pro Platform

 Insitu receives $21M order for RQ-21A Blackjack drone parts
MISSILE NEWS
Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Industry team demonstrates Low Cost Terminal for AEHF satellites
MISSILE NEWS
General Dynamics receives contracts for upgraded Abrams tanks

 Black Hills receives $49.9M contract for special 5.56mm

British air force opens ground combat to women

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract
MISSILE NEWS
United Technologies buying Rockwell Collins for $30 billion

 Middle East conflicts boost Bulgarian arms exports

 Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers
MISSILE NEWS
Row in Moldova over US military drills in Ukraine

 German MPs in Turkey for soldier visit amid tensions

 Russia tells NATO not to worry over war games

 Putin denies Kremlin trying to silence top director
MISSILE NEWS
UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle

 A more complete picture of the nano world

 What the world's tiniest 'monster truck' reveals

 Carbon nanotubes worth their salt



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement