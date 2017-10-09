Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLOATING STEEL
Austal, Lockheed given green light on construction of next LCS
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Oct 9, 2017


The U.S. Navy's next generation of assault transport vessels were given the financial green light, the Defense of Department announced Friday, despite a legacy of questions concerning survivability in hostile environments.

Austal USA and Lockheed Martin Corp., both global manufacturers of naval defense ships, were awarded contracts not-to-exceed the congressional cost cap of $584 million for the construction of a littoral combat ship, or LCS, for the Department of the Navy.

The companies are responsible for handling the design, construction, and test trials of the LCS with the Pentagon expecting to release future announcements for competitive solicitation for additional LCS class ships, according a the Pentagon press release.

Work on the LCS by Austal USA is expected to be completed by October 2023, with 54 percent of the labor occurring at their headquarters in Mobile, Alabama. Lockheed Martin has the same projected delivery time frame with the bulk of the assembly, accounting for 37 percent of the LCS's construction occurring in Marinette, Wisconsin.

The LCS is designed for naval operations against asymmetrical threats and anti-access obstacles in littorals near the coastline, according to the Navy. The LCS sports a flight deck and hangar for housing two SH-60 or MH-60 Seahawk helicopters and can deliver a small assault force that can deploy off the ship itself. Currently, the Freedom and Independence class are the first of the two LCS variants. The USS Freedom made its inaugural deployment for sea trials in February 2013.

In July 2017, the Navy sought information for a new multi-mission guided-missile frigate that can perform the same roles as the LCS, capable of better offensive and defensive capabilities.

A 2010 report by the Defense Department's Operations Test and Evaluation office raised concerns over Lockheed's LCS ship construction as it did not meet the Navy's stability requirements, in addition to multiple failures of the ship's TRS-3D radar, a system used for conducting surface and air surveillance and rapid target acquisition of enemy threats.

Since the report, contracting companies have addressed bolstered the bulkheads of the LCS and the Navy laments the ship could still be used in hostile areas because it would be escorted and protected by other naval ships with greater armament and armor.

The Navy Times reported in December 2015, that Ash Carter, then the Secretary of Defense under President Barack Obama, ordered the Navy to reduce the planned procurement of LCSs to its naval fleet from 52 to 40 vessels.

FLOATING STEEL
GAO cites Navy's operational problem areas
 Washington (UPI) Sep 20, 2017
 The high demand for U.S. Naval presence overseas has resulted in worsening ship conditions and declining operational readiness, a GAO report says. The Government Accountability Office said its review showed lengthened deployments led to shortened training periods, and reduced or deferred maintenance to meet the high operational demands, especially for ships homeported abroad. Sin ... read more
Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLOATING STEEL
US to sell $15 bn THAAD missile defense to Saudi Arabia

 PAC-3 MSE Test Successful from Remote Launcher

 Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile

 Lockheed Martin to replace USS Fitzgerald's SPY-1D AEGIS radar
FLOATING STEEL
Saudi Arabia says to buy Russia S-400 defence systems, other arms

 US-Russia-China cooperation could hinder the proliferation of hypersonic missiles

 Japan to purchase AMRAAM missiles from United States

 Taiwan navy personnel jailed for fatal missile misfire
FLOATING STEEL
Boeing to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences

 BAE Systems, Cranfield University envision dual-mode UAVs

 IAI unmanned helo performs proof-of-concept demo

 Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai
FLOATING STEEL
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Asia-Pacific nation orders Harris communications gear, network

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme
FLOATING STEEL
Rheinmetall, Paravan team on autonomous vehicle technology

 Orbit Logic Awarded Navy Autonomy Contract

 Raytheon awarded contract for upgrades to Small Diameter Bomb

 African country orders Elbit defense electronic systems
FLOATING STEEL
Leonardo opens new site in Australia

 Australia to upgrade submarines, frigates

 BAE Systems Australia to support Indigenous companies

 Saab eyes possible U.S. factory location
FLOATING STEEL
Trump makes cryptic 'calm before the storm' remark

 Philippines hails US as top ally, welcomes war games

 Hong Kong lawmaker guilty of desecrating Chinese flag

 Trump accepts Duterte's ASEAN summit invite after all
FLOATING STEEL
Tungsten offers nano-interconnects a path of least resistance

 Nanoscale islands dot light-driven catalyst

 Paper-based supercapacitor uses metal nanoparticles to boost energy density

 Nanoparticle supersoap creates 'bijel' with potential as sculptable fluid



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement